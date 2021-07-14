Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Belarus targets rights activists, journalists with raids

By YURAS KARMANAU
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Qo8E_0awY0Vvl00

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Authorities in Belarus raided the offices and homes of dozens of human rights activists and journalists Wednesday in a sweeping crackdown a day after the country's authoritarian president promised to “deal with” non-governmental organizations that he accuses of fomenting unrest.

Law enforcement officers raided the homes of 10 workers of the Viasna human rights center, as well as its offices in Minsk and other cities. They also searched a number of other Belarusian NGOs and journalists in the ex-Soviet state.

More than 40 raids took place across the country. The chairperson of the Belarusian Association of Journalists said officers broke the doors into the organization’s office in the capital and didn’t present a search warrant.

“The most massive conveyor belt of repressions in the country's modern history has been activated in Belarus,” Andrei Bastunets, the head of the journalists' association, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview after the Wednesday morning raid.

The renowned Viasna center has monitored human rights in Belarus for a quarter-century. Authorities revoked its credentials in 2003 and its leader, Ales Bialiatski, was arrested in 2012 and spent two years behind bars.

Bialiatski was detained on unspecified charges Wednesday, and the raids paralyzed the work of several regional branches of Viasna. Viasna's workers whose homes were searched were also taken to the Belarus' Investigative Committee for questioning.

The human rights center said in a statement that it would not cease its activities under pressure. It condemned “the new wave of repression against members of our organization and civil society in Belarus.”

“The real motive for the persecution is our fight, together with Belarus' entire human rights community, for the advancement of human rights and democratic values, against torture and cruel, inhumane, humiliating treatment (of people),” the statement said.

Other organizations targeted in the raids included the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, the World Association of Belarusians, the For Freedom movement and the Gender Perspectives association. The search of the offices of the Belarusian Association of Journalists was the second in three months.

“The authorities use the most disgusting methods of cracking down on dissent in the country — fear, arrests and raids,” Bastunest said.

According to Viasna, journalists and rights activists in the cities of Orsh, Grodno, Brest and others also were targeted in raids.

On Tuesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko promised to bring to justice 1,500 NGOs and journalists he alleged were “funded from abroad.” He claimed during a visit to Russia that Western-funded organizations were fomenting unrest and denounced their alleged actions.

“We have started to work very actively to deal with all those NGOs,... which were effectively promoting terror instead of democracy,” Lukashenko said.

U.S. Ambassador Julie Fisher denounced the raids on Twitter as part of a “relentless campaign to criminalize independent voices, human rights defenders and civil society.”

Belarus was rocked by months of protests after Lukashenko’s August 2020 election to a sixth term in a disputed vote that was widely seen as rigged.

Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with a massive crackdown, including police beating thousands of demonstrators and arresting more than 35,000 people. Leading opposition figures have been jailed or forced to leave the country, while independent media outlets have had their offices searched and their journalists arrested.

Last week, authorities conducted more than 30 raids targeting journalists and media organizations in the capital Minsk and other regions. Seven journalists have been detained, including those working for the Nasha Niva newspaper, which authorities have banned. A total of 39 journalists are currently behind bars, either awaiting court appearances or convicted to prison terms.

Belarus’ State Security Committee — the KGB — announced earlier this month it was conducting a large-scale operation to “purge radically minded individuals.”

A prominent lawyer, Anton Gashinsky, also was stripped of his law license Wednesday. Gashinsky represented Sophia Sapega, the Russian girlfriend of dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich. The couple were arrested after Belarusian authorities diverted a flight to Lithuania they were on to Minsk.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko's main challenger in the August 2020 election, who was forced to leave Belarus and is in exile in Lithuania, tweeted Wednesday that Lukashenko “wants to desolate the whole country.”

“The regime continues its massive attack on human rights defenders, activists, journalists,” Tsikhanouskaya wrote.

Amnesty International urged the international community to act, saying that “civil society is being wiped out in the heart of Europe.”

"Today’s massive attack on vital civil society organizations shows that nowhere near enough has been done to end this crisis," Marie Struthers, Amnesty International's director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Movement#Kyiv#Ap#Belarusian#Ex Soviet#The Associated Press#The Belarus#Investigative Committee#Brest#Twitter#State Security Committee#Kgb#Russian#Amnesty International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Related
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Belarus raids activists across country in coordinated crackdown

Belarusian authorities raided the homes and offices of NGOs and public figures on Wednesday, arresting dozens and seizing equipment, in what appeared to be a coordinated strike against civil society by the country’s self-declared president, Alexander Lukashenko.Early morning police raids took in addresses across the whole country — from Brest to Homel. Security officers were seen at the offices of the Belarusian Association of Journalists, the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, the Beroc think tank, Belarus Popular Front party, Human Constanta and Viasna-96 among others.Colleagues have reported that Viasna’s veteran leader Ales Bialiatski, who cuts a legendary figure in the activist community,...
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

Belarus Police Target Vyasna, Other NGOs With Raids

MINSK -- Belarusian police have raided the offices of 12 nongovernmental organizations, including the Vyasna human rights center and the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, as authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka further ramps up his crackdown on opponents and dissent. Activists said the offices searched on July 14 also included those of the...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Rights groups raided as Belarus pursues crackdown

Belarusian security services on Wednesday raided a dozen human rights and opposition groups as President Alexander Lukashenko's regime clamps down on civil society in a months-long crackdown on dissent. The raids came a day after Lukashenko vowed to "find and bring to justice" all of his country's "wretched NGOs" in a meeting with Russian leader and key ally Vladimir Putin. The notorious KGB targeted at least five independent human rights organisations -- including the prominent Vyasna group and the Belarusian Helsinki Committee -- and detained several activists. Vyasna has been monitoring mass arrests that followed huge anti-Lukashenko protests last year. The group said that at least nine rights activists were detained including its chairman, Ales Belyatsky.
Public Safetyomahanews.net

Human rights groups decry Belarus raiding of reporters homes

MINSK, Belarus: For the third consecutive day, Belarus police raided the homes and offices of journalists and human rights activists on Friday, in what opposition figures called a new crackdown on dissent. Among the targets of police was the office of U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, along with those...
Public SafetyPosted by
WOKV

Feds charge 4 in Iran plot to kidnap activist in US, others

NEW YORK — (AP) — An Iranian intelligence officer and three alleged members of an Iranian intelligence network have been charged in Manhattan with plotting to kidnap a prominent Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile and take her back to Tehran, authorities said Tuesday. An indictment in Manhattan federal...
SocietyPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Rights groups take French racial profiling case to top body

PARIS — (AP) — After months of government silence, leading rights organizations and grassroots groups took France’s first class-action lawsuit targeting the nation’s powerful police machine to the highest administrative authority Thursday, to fix what they contend is a culture of systemic discrimination in identity checks. The 220-page file, chock...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russian Tanks Got a Taste of U.S. TOW Missiles in Syria

In February 2016, Syrian rebels filmed a video of a TOW missile streaking towards a T-90 tank in northeast Aleppo. Here's What You Need to Remember: When Moscow intervened in Syria in 2015 on behalf the beleaguered regime of Bashar al-Assad, it also transferred around thirty T-90As to the Syrian Arab Army, as well as upgraded T-62Ms and T-72s. The Syrian military could desperately use this armored infusion, as it had lost over two thousand armored vehicles in the preceding years—especially after Syrian rebels began receiving American TOW-2A missiles in 2014.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Military translator, 30, who helped US soldiers in Afghanistan is beheaded by the Taliban sparking new alarm for the interpreters left as the West withdraws

The killing of a former military translator by the Taliban has sparked new alarm among interpreters fearing attacks as Western forces pull out of Afghanistan. Sohail Pardis is reported to have been beheaded by extremists after he was attacked outside Kabul. His family said he was dragged from his vehicle...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
POTUSNewsweek

Ilhan Omar Demands Answers From White House on Airstrike in Somalia

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, is pushing back on Democratic President Joe Biden's administration's decision to airstrike in Somalia. The Pentagon has claimed the strike was targeted against suspected members of the al-Shabab East-African terrorist organization. "I have been deeply engaged on this question throughout my time in Congress,...
Militarynationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Is Prepared to Counter Russia's Plan to Destroy It

Here's What You Need To Know: Moscow has made increasing use of allied irregular forces and private mercenary companies to lead operations in Ukraine and Syria, bolstered by Russian advisors, military equipment and training. This approach has been inspired in part by Western engagement with allied proxies in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to Libya and Afghanistan.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Fury at plans that could jail reporters for up to 14 years for stories that embarrass the government by treating them like spies under the Official Secrets Act

Journalists could be hit with lengthy prison sentences if their stories upset the Government under ‘sweeping reforms’ to the Official Secrets Act, the newspaper industry warned yesterday. Reporters given leaked documents would be treated similarly to spies and face jail sentences of up to 14 years under planned changes to...
ProtestsThe Guardian

Iran accused of using unlawful force in water protest crackdown

Iran is using unlawful and excessive force in a crackdown against protests over water shortages in its oil-rich but arid southwestern Khuzestan province, according to international rights groups. Amnesty International said it had confirmed the deaths of at least eight protesters and bystanders, including a teenage boy, after the authorities...
Protestsartforum.com

Cuba Punishes Protesters Via Summary Trials and Imprisonment

Following the landmark protests begun July 11 in the streets of Havana, the Cuban government has begun cracking down on freedom-seeking demonstrators by subjecting them to summary trials and imprisonment, with the result that human rights groups are on high alert. Following the arrest of more than six hundred protesters, whose detention local activists are tracking via a spreadsheet, Human Rights Watch decried the government’s response to the unprecedented demonstrations as an act of “brutal repression,” while PEN America called out Cuban authorities for “muzzling independent thought, action, and ideas.”
Worldpersecution.org

Istanbul Court Links 2007 Murder To FETÖ

Fethullah Gulen followers worked in varying ranks of the Turkish police before Erdogan’s ruling party, Justice and Development Party (AKP), pushed them out following the July 2016 coup attempt. Three former police chiefs Faruk Sarı, Ramazan Akyürek, and Ali Fuat Yılmaze were identified as partially responsible for Dink’s death. The latter two were identified as assisting with planning the murder and thwarting attempts to investigate in the interests of FETO. “It has been understood that instead of taking the necessary precautions and making an intervention with respect to their positions, they ensured that the murder took place…and recordings and documents are destroyed,” the court stated in the 4,532-page ruling.
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

Protestors demonstrate against human rights abuses by China

Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI): A group of protestors on Monday including Tibetans, Uyghurs, Mongolians, and human rights defenders from Hong Kong, Japan and China demonstrated against the human rights abuses by Beijing and called upon the world community to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. More than 30...

Comments / 0

Community Policy