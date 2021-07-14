Cancel
New Report: Louisiana is #1 for ‘At Risk’ Youth in USA

By Stephanie Crist
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People in Louisiana are used to being at the top of the list for a lot of things: food, music, festivals, and of course the friendliest citizens around. But a new report from the folks at Wallethub has us on top with something that really makes us kind of ashamed. Louisiana has been deemed the #1 state for at-risk youth. We know that growing up is hard, and especially during these trying times that we are just emerging from. But Louisiana, we can do so much better.

