Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

How to improve your TV's sound: budget and premium options for better audio

By Andy Madden
whathifi.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe laws of physics are cruel; what they give with one hand, they take away with another. If you've found that your lovely flat-screen TV is delivering sub-par sound, you're not alone, and it's pesky physics that is keeping your television’s audio quality at its current inadequate standard. With their...

www.whathifi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Roku Tv#Oled Tv#Philips#Klipsch#Steljes Audio#Kef#Lsx#Amazon Fire Tv#Dolby Atmos#Cambridge Audio#Audiolab#Dac#Av#Sony Ht Sf150
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Panasonic
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Smart TV
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
Electronicsgamingideology.com

Samsung TV owners just lost an exclusive feature on their TVs

Samsung TV owners will be well aware of the popular TV Plus app that comes pre-installed on their new smart TVs. This non-subscription and ad-supported service offers a wide range of channels and shows, including content from Vevo Pop, CNN, SuperToons TV, and the Comedy Channel. The best part is that you can tune into Samsung absolutely free with over 90 channels that can be watched without having to provide credit card or bank details.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Are 55-inch Samsung TVs worth it?

Should you buy a 55-inch Samsung TV? In this guide, we'll take a look at the likely cost of a 55-inch 4K TV from Samsung, as well as the exact dimensions you can expect from this flagship TV size. 55 inches is the standard size for a new television these...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

One of our favorite 4K TVs just got a giant discount at Walmart

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV, we’ve found an awesome deal for you. One of our favorite 4K TVs in recent times — the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series — is down to just $600 right now at Walmart. Ordinarily priced at $700, it was a pretty great deal to start with but with $100 off, it just got even more appealing. With some great hardware that’s punching above its price point, this is a great 4K TV set for your living room, den, or pretty much anywhere else in your home. Let’s take a look into why it’s so great so you can snap it up while stocks last.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Sony's new glass wireless speaker mimics a candle

Whether through choice or necessity, many of us will be having a lot of nights in for the foreseeable future. And Sony's new wireless speaker could well be perfect for the occasion, offering sound from a glass body that, in candle mode, flickers like a naked flame. How very hygge.
Electronicswhathifi.com

HomePod's latest beta software brings lossless audio support

Apple has released a new beta version of the HomePod 15 software that appears to bring support for Apple Music lossless audio to both the HomePod and HomePod Mini. The new update, spotted by 9to5Mac, now allows HomePod owners in the invite-only AppleSeed program to stream audio in much higher, 24-bit quality.
Internetwhathifi.com

Tidal free trial: get 3 months free on Premium and HiFi streams

Tidal is no stranger to a deal and once again there's a certified bargain on offer for anyone looking to up their streaming game. Right now, and presumably for a limited time, you can enjoy three months of Tidal absolutely free. Normally, you'd be limited to a one-month Tidal free trial but for now you can bag a full three months before you have to pay a penny (or a cent).
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Are budget audio interfaces a false economy?

When you’re starting out in the world of audio production, investing in one of the best audio interfaces is one of the single most important purchases you can make. Acting as the gateway between a computer recording application and your audio source - be that a microphone or a musical instrument - interfaces are very important bits of kit. And if you need to keep costs down, cheaper units exist. The big question then becomes, are budget audio interfaces a false economy?
Electronicswhathifi.com

Roku deal: save 33% on the Roku Express HD streaming stick

Don't pay full price for a media streamer when there's an excellent Roku deal to be had. The price of Roku Express HD streaming stick is dropping down to just £20 from next week until early September. The Roku Express serves up a smorgasbord of streaming services including Prime Video,...
Electronicswhathifi.com

Naim Uniti Atom Headphone Edition review

A unique but no less successful addition to Naim’s Uniti range, ideal for those who prioritise listening with headphones. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. powered by. Here at What Hi-Fi?, we’re the last to need convincing of the value of a fully-fledged hi-fi...
ElectronicsT3.com

Majority Bowfell Compact Soundbar review: boost your TV’s sound on a budget

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. If you came to this Majority Bowfell Compact Soundbar review expecting to hear about wall-shaking surround sound from a compact speaker, you’ll be disappointed - this will hardly compare to the best soundbars you can buy. But, if you’re looking to boost your tech’s sound on the cheap, you’re in the right place.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Panasonic TX-55JZ2000 Review

The Panasonic JZ2000 is a gorgeous high-end OLED TV that doesn’t just thrill with movies, but plays nice with next-gen games consoles, too, thanks to 4K 120fps support and VRR. Its pro-style OLED panel is still class-leading, and a new AI processor makes getting great results easier than ever. Frustratingly expensive it may be, but it’s undeniably fabulous too.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Sugarcube SC-2 Mini review

A great recorder, helpful at splitting tracks and IDing LPs. But vinyl fans may well love it even more for day-to-day playback, where the Sugarcube SC-2 Mini qualifies as a new breed of vinyl component you’ve never realised you need. Sound+Image mag review. This review originally appeared in Sound+Image magazine,...
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

KMAG M11 USB Microphone review – Improve your Zoom or game stream audio

REVIEW – George Lucas said, “Sound is 50 percent of the moviegoing experience.” You may not be making the next Star Wars film, but if you’re streaming games, in endless Zoom calls for work, recording your own music, or just wanting better audio for whatever project you’re doing, a good microphone is critical. The KMAG M11 USB microphone is a good low-cost option for capturing audio for your next media project.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Klipsch Cinema 1200 Dolby Atmos smart soundbar has Dolby Atmos decoding for lifelike audio

Revolutionize your home theater with the Klipsch Cinema 1200 Dolby Atmos smart soundbar. It rises above traditional audio with full 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos decoding. In fact, it delivers lifelike sounds from every direction including overhead. That way, it fills your home with surprising depth and clarity. And, with 1,200 watts of power, discrete height speakers, and a wireless subwoofer, you get some of the same features as the movie theater. What’s more, this soundbar is smart home compatible thanks to Wi-Fi integration. It works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Spotify, and Connect. Additionally, the large 12″ subwoofer provides heart-thumping bass. Furthermore, the integrated elevation speakers adapt to your media and automatically provide a full 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos mix. Moreover, you get state-of-the-art video thanks to the HDMI-eARC and 8K video passthrough. Finally, with premium materials like wood, the Cinemas 1200 looks as good as it sounds.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Chord Company launches GroundARAY noise-reduction devices for your hi-fi separates

Chord Company has announced a "major new development of its proprietary ARAY noise-reduction technology" with the introduction of its GroundARAY family of grounding devices. And you can see a video explaining the products below. GroundARAY is, says the Wiltshire-based UK audio specialist, a high-frequency-noise-reduction device that connects to unused sockets...
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Sony HT-A7000: New flagship soundbar presented with HDMI 2.1, Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2

Sony has introduced the HT-A7000, a stylish soundbar with two tweeters, five midrange drivers and two upward-facing speakers. Apparently, the latter should deliver convincing Dolby Atmos effects, which will be aided by several microphones. The HT-A7000 also supports 200 W and 300 W wireless subwoofers, as well as two wireless speakers that Sony intends you to place behind your sofa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy