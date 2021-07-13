Kebana Rachel Frost left her loving mark on cherished family and dear friends, and departed this earth she cared for so deeply on June 25, 2021. Born November 10, 1977, in Waco, Texas, to Darcy (Krone) Schneider and Christopher James Frost, Kebana grew up in Hanover, Massachusetts, and at the age of six, moved to Austin and to Elgin. Kebana earned a Bachelor of Arts in history/social sciences from the University of Texas at Austin, with her major reflecting her keen interest in people, society and culture. She earned a Master of Arts degree from the Seminary of the Southwest, and for years, caringly supported many individuals through her practice as a licensed professional counselor.