The latest in a series of leaks ahead of Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event is the most comprehensive yet. We already had a firm grasp on what to expect — folding phones, a couple of Wear OS smartwatches and new earbuds were outed — but now we can see more of the new products including new color variants. Prominent leaker Evan Blass has tweeted a bunch of GIFs of the purported Samsung devices set to make their debut at the virtual event, expected to take place August 11th.