Austin, TX

Karen Rachel Clatter

Elgin Courier
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Rachel Clatter, 55, of Corpus Christi, formerly of Austin, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Survived by her husband, Dwayne. She will lie in state at Elgin Funeral Home, Friday, July 9th from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM. A Home-Going Celebration will be conducted at Rosewood Avenue Baptist Church of Austin, Saturday, July 10th at 11:00 AM with Pastor Shorter Presiding. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Austin. Arrangements and care are entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.

