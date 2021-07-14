Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 03:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 730 AM MST At 638 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Top Of The World to 16 miles southwest of Chui-Chu. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Eloy, Kearny, Dudleyville, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus Forest, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk, Kelvin and East Chui-Chu.