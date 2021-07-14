Giesecke+Devrient invests in CBDC simulation company FNA

Today’s announcement that crypto derivatives exchange, FTX, raised the largest private equity round in the industry’s history, is another sign of the euphoria and exuberance enveloping all things crypto. This April, cryptocurrency markets reached $2 trillion for the first time, which is more than double the level at the beginning of 2021. These last few months have reminded me greatly of the late 1990s when I saw investors frenetically piling millions of dollars into Russian treasuries (GKOs) and into any company with the word ‘internet’ on it. The 1998 Russian crisis and the tech meltdown should have taught legislators, regulators, and investors a lot, at the very least, that when the music stops, lots of people end up on the floor, because there are never enough chairs for everyone in ‘too good to be true’ markets.