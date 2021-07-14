Giesecke+Devrient invests in CBDC simulation company FNA
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has invested in central bank digital currencies (CBDC) simulation firm FNA, alongside existing investors IQ Capital and Getty Lab. G+D is known for providing technology services to central banks to manage banknotes. The firm is now active in CBDC and was recently awarded a contract by the Bank of Thailand for a CBDC prototype. G+D has an existing partnership with FNA for the CBDC simulator.thepaypers.com
Comments / 0