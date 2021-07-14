Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Giesecke+Devrient invests in CBDC simulation company FNA

thepaypers.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiesecke+Devrient (G+D) has invested in central bank digital currencies (CBDC) simulation firm FNA, alongside existing investors IQ Capital and Getty Lab. G+D is known for providing technology services to central banks to manage banknotes. The firm is now active in CBDC and was recently awarded a contract by the Bank of Thailand for a CBDC prototype. G+D has an existing partnership with FNA for the CBDC simulator.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Simulation#Banknotes#Intraday#Cbdc#Fna#Iq Capital#Getty Lab#The Bank Of Thailand#G D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Ithaca, NYcnybj.com

Ithaca Area Economic Development invests in local energy company

ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca Area Economic Development (IAED) announced it has approved a $50,000 convertible-debt investment for Dimensional Energy, a company that extracts carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and converts it to commercial products. The investment was part of a $1.5 million bridge funding round led by Yellowdog, a...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Bank of Korea selects Ground X for CBDC blockchain simulations

Bank of Korea has announced Ground X, founder of the Klaytn public permissioned blockchain, as the provider for its central bank digital (CBDC) currency tender, according to Ledger Insights. Ground X is the blockchain subsidiary of Kakao, Korea’s largest social network. The company will work with other subsidiaries Kakao Pay...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Crypto Company Fundraising And Rising Investments In Cryptocurrencies Are Jaw Dropping

Today’s announcement that crypto derivatives exchange, FTX, raised the largest private equity round in the industry’s history, is another sign of the euphoria and exuberance enveloping all things crypto. This April, cryptocurrency markets reached $2 trillion for the first time, which is more than double the level at the beginning of 2021. These last few months have reminded me greatly of the late 1990s when I saw investors frenetically piling millions of dollars into Russian treasuries (GKOs) and into any company with the word ‘internet’ on it. The 1998 Russian crisis and the tech meltdown should have taught legislators, regulators, and investors a lot, at the very least, that when the music stops, lots of people end up on the floor, because there are never enough chairs for everyone in ‘too good to be true’ markets.
EconomyFortune

Workers shape sustainability investment at this employee-owned company

There's a lot of value creation opportunity in sustainability, Andrew Kenny, SVP and CFO at Scoular, an agricultural supply chain company, told me. “We believe that there's a huge demand from the consumer base, and we can play a key role in that supply chain by connecting all the way from the producer or farmer to what the demand is on the consumer side,” Kenny says. And as a private, employee-owned company with $6 billion in revenue, workers’ opinions matter when it comes to sustainability investment, he says.
Marketsmoneyweek.com

Three companies that are reaping the rewards of investment

As we head into the summer investors’ most common concern is the outlook for inflation. The unprecedented release of pent-up demand emerging from the pandemic, alongside ongoing fiscal and monetary support, is crashing into a supply chain facing ongoing disruption. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit 5% in May, the highest level since 2008, and UK inflation has also risen above the Bank of England’s 2% target.
Economyrockproducts.com

Companies Call for Net-Zero Investment

July 16, 2021 – Forty-one leading companies, including Holcim, called on Congress to prioritize investments that can accelerate the transition to a resilient net-zero economy in any infrastructure legislation. The companies, in a joint statement organized by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES), cited the physical and economic risks posed by climate change, which have already begun to critically stress infrastructure, and pointed to the urgency of low-carbon infrastructure investment as an engine for economic growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.
Softwarechannele2e.com

Workday Ventures Invests In Revenue Management Software Company Clari

Workday Ventures, the strategic investment arm of SaaS business software provider Workday, has invested in Clari — a sales and revenue operations management software platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Clari also is joining the Workday Software Partner Program. The result: Clari will integrate forecasting insights with Workday Adaptive Planning...
Businessjumpstartinc.org

JumpStart Makes Investments in 4 Innovative Tech Companies

JumpStart recently made investments into four Ohio-based tech companies, adding new technologies to our diverse and growing portfolio. These innovative startups offer platforms which seek to solve unique challenges within their sectors. Learn more about the four companies joining our portfolio below. Inphlu. Inphlu is a Dayton-based social media management...
Businesstechxplore.com

Raleigh software company Insightsoftware draws a $1 billion investment

Raleigh-based Insightsoftware has drawn a nearly $1 billion investment from a London-based private-equity firm. Hg, the investment firm, said Tuesday that it will invest around $1 billion into Raleigh software maker Insightsoftware—an investment that will value the company at $4 billion. The equity investment will give Hg—along with Boston-based private-equity...
Economythepaypers.com

Venture arm of Thai bank announces latest DeFi spin off and investment

SCB 10X, the venture arm of Siam Commercial Bank, has announced its latest investment in the decentralised finance (DeFi) sector via asset aggregator and portfolio dashboard, Ape Board. The company aims to resolve poor user experience, complexities in generating yield, and overcome fragmentation issues in DeFi, according to the official...
Businessthepaypers.com

Dinie secures USD 3.8 mln investment

Brazil-based API-first embedded finance fintech Dinie has announced a USD 3.8 million seed round, according to the official press release. The round was led by Accion Venture Lab and K50 Ventures, with participation from Flourish Ventures, Domo Invest, and Tribe Capital amongst other funds, and several individuals from companies including Bill.com, Divvy, and more. The company also announced that it has concluded its own securitisation structure securing a further USD 20 million in debt financing capacity from Empirica Investimentos, a local structured debt investor, with a portfolio under management of USD 1 billion. The investment will be used to accelerate the company’s end-to-end embedded credit infrastructure and further expose its APIs to Brazil’s ecommerce platforms and serve more than 15,000 MSMEs with embedded products such as Dinie Credit Account (business overdraft) and DiniePay (Buy Now, Pay later for businesses).
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

ICICI Bank stops customers from using foreign remittances to invest in digital assets

ICICI Bank has intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrency trading, asking customers not to use foreign remittances to invest in digital assets. The bank has modified the ‘Retail Outward Remittance Application’ form to include a declaration that ‘remittance is NOT for investment/purchase of Bitcoin/cryptocurrencies/virtual currencies”. Users intending to transfer money overseas under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) liberalised remittance scheme now need to sign that declaration, which also dissuades customers from investing in ‘units of mutual funds/shares or any other capital instrument of a company dealing in bitcoins/cryptocurrency/virtual currencies’.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Technicorum Holdings launches CanCoin token

Singapore-based digital assets advisory group Technicorum Holdings has announced the launch of the CanCoin Cannabis token. The token aims to solve monetisation and market frictions in the European cannabis market and to help develop blockchain solutions for the cannabis industry. The issuance of the coins will start on the 22 August 2021 and there will be a finite supply of 420 million coins.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Terralogic Solutions Inc. Invests in Microsoft Focused Technology Company Tridius Technologies

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Terralogic Solutions Inc., a leading global technology consulting firm backed by Paxion Capital, announces a majority investment in Tridius Technologies, an experienced Microsoft Gold Partner and application development consulting firm. CEO Matthew Ramsey, CTO David Clark and EVP Kevin Wheat will retain a significant equity ownership in the Company and continue on the board. Renil Komitla, CEO of Terralogic and Duncan Robertson, CFO of Paxion Capital will join the Tridius board. Through this partnership, the two organizations will help their clients accelerate innovation through a strengthened global outreach and shared market vision.
Currenciesthepaypers.com

Crypto exchange Liquid enables Stellar USDC

Singapore-based crypto exchange platform Liquid and the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) have announced that Stellar USDC is now available to Liquid’s exchange customers. Liquid is adding multi-chain support for USDC by expanding into a Stellar-based version. By bringing multi-chain support for selected cryptocurrencies, Liquid is looking to increase interoperability, solve...
StocksBusiness Insider

Find Them First: Invest in Growth Companies That Could Become Mega caps

For any investor, figuring out what the next big stock winner will be and buying it during its formative growth years is the ultimate win. In fact, legions of investment pros are paid handsomely to do the same. One possibility is to consider the VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN). QQQN’s goal is to assemble a basket of companies that may hold the potential for future inclusion in the Nasdaq-100.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Lamar invests $30M in advertising software company

Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Co. today announced it has acquired a minority stake in advertising software company Vistar Media via a $30 million investment. Lamar’s investment will fund Vistar’s research and development efforts and expansion into new markets. Under the terms of the transaction, Lamar will receive a seat on Vistar’s board of directors, though Vistar will continue to operate as an independent technology partner to buyers and sellers across the global out-of-home ecosystem.
Businessthepaypers.com

FastPay becomes an AvidXchange company

FastPay, a provider of payments automation solutions for the media industry, has joined AvidXchange, a provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for the middle market. Through this deal, AvidXchange expands its portfolio of automated payments technologies and services to middle market companies across the media landscape in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy