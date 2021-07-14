Dad-Level Jokes That Are Bigger And Father Than Ever
Be they horribly clever or just horrible, we never fail to enjoy the dad jokes that go father than ever before. Why do dads love puns? Probably because any other funny thing they have to say would most likely be about your mom or make you want to barf. So for everyone's comfort and safety, we have dad jokes that deliver dad shelf humor. For a dad bein' a real dad about things, here's a Tumblr thread on a wholesome and hilarious dad.cheezburger.com
