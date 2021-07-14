Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Aggressively Uncomfortable Mansplaining Experiences As Seen On Twitter

By Mayarey
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mansplainers never fail to amaze us. Their diligence is honestly inspiring. If they put the same amount of effort into something a bit more selfless, like charity work, imagine the things they could accomplish? Alas, they prefer to spend their time bothering innocent people with their unsolicited opinion. At least Twitter keeps them accountable these days. Mansplainers beware, Twitter users are not afraid to roast tf out of you.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansplaining#Mansplainers#Lpc#Laurennoutloudd#Mediocretheory#Ufc#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Internet
Related
SocietyPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Let’s Stop Shaming Black Women For Getting BBLs

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Black women’s bodies have always been associated with curvy and full figures. It’s something, as Black women, we learn at a very early age. Whether we fit the “ideal” body mold or not, the way our bodies are shaped has been conversation-starters since Sarah Baartman. And today is no different, especially when you log on to Twitter and see BBLs trending.
Rochester, NYbuzzfeednews.com

A Reporter Kept Her Cool While Enduring "Disgusting" Comments From Two Men On Camera

A reporter brought attention to the harassment women in the media industry frequently face after she endured crude comments from two men right before going on the air. Brianna Hamblin, a reporter for Spectrum News 1 in Rochester, New York, shared an incident on Twitter in which the men's language about her reached a "disgusting level" and just happened to be recorded by a camera operator.
InternetPhandroid

Twitter’s Fleets experiment is coming to a close on August 3rd

Late last year, Twitter introduced a new feature aimed at taking on Snapchat and Instagram. Fleets provided a quick and easy way to share things with your Twitter followers, just like Stories on other platforms. But less than a year later, Twitter is pulling the plug. In the blog post,...
Internetmspoweruser.com

Twitter is working on Twitter for Professionals

Twitter, which has been working harder to help its users monetize their audience, is working on a new Twitter for Professionals feature for the social network. The feature can be explored somewhat via a link found by Jane Munchun Wong, but this is only 3 screens deep. The feature notes...
InternetSearchengine Journal

Twitter Tests Voting On Tweets

Twitter carries out an experiment that gives users the option to 'down vote’ or up vote’ a reply within a Twitter conversation. Facebook gives you a range of icons that showcase how you feel about a post; including: like, love, care, haha, wow, sad and angry. LinkedIn takes a similar...
Internetmspoweruser.com

Twitter is testing a dislike button

Some Twitter users have been surprised by new thumbs up and thumb down buttons showing up in their apps. Twitter has announced that they are testing the feature with some users, with Twitter support saying:. Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on...
InternetBBC

Twitter trials upvote and downvote buttons

Some iOS Twitter users will see up and down votes on comments as parts of research "to understand the types of replies you find relevant", the social network says. The voting buttons will be thumbs or arrows according to a graphic shared by Twitter. Twitter said downvotes will not be...
Internetwashingtonnewsday.com

Twitter is experimenting with a ‘dislike’ feature for its users.

Twitter is experimenting with a ‘dislike’ feature for its users. Twitter revealed on Wednesday that it is testing a dislike button on the social networking platform. “Dislikes aren’t public or accessible to the author, although Likes are,” some iOS users reported seeing in the app. They both assist us in determining what people believe is important to the conversation.”
Cell PhonesEngadget

Twitter starts testing Reddit-like downvote button on iOS

Some Twitter users on iOS might see a new button that looks like Reddit's downvote button in people's replies. That's part of the social network's latest experimental feature designed to give it more insight on what kind of replies users find relevant in a conversation. According to Twitter Support's announcement, the goal is to be able to gather enough data, so the platform can work on ways to surface more relevant responses. In long threads, for instance, the best replies don't always show up immediately and might be buried underneath tons of other people's tweets.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Importance of Twitter

I am sure most of you see that most of the interaction by recruits and information about them is done and found on the Tweeter. Most of us, including myself, do not give a rats ### about Twittering, BUT I have noticed our recruits do and they notice the amount of support and attention they receive on there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy