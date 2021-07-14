Wednesday July 14th Local Sports

MASON CITY — Newman jumped out with a five-run first and never looked back in a 10-0, six-inning win over Nashua-Plainfield in the Class 1A District 3 semifinal round last night in Mason City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Thomas Manternach was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in to lead the top-ranked Knights while Doug Taylor picked up the win, striking out 12 and allowing only three hits. Newman is now 34-1 on the season and will host Northwood-Kensett in the district final on Saturday night at 7 o’clock that you’ll also hear on KGLO. Northwood-Kensett beat Rockford 8-5 last night in the other district semifinal.