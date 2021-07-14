Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

Wednesday July 14th Local Sports

KGLO News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY — Newman jumped out with a five-run first and never looked back in a 10-0, six-inning win over Nashua-Plainfield in the Class 1A District 3 semifinal round last night in Mason City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Thomas Manternach was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in to lead the top-ranked Knights while Doug Taylor picked up the win, striking out 12 and allowing only three hits. Newman is now 34-1 on the season and will host Northwood-Kensett in the district final on Saturday night at 7 o’clock that you’ll also hear on KGLO. Northwood-Kensett beat Rockford 8-5 last night in the other district semifinal.

www.kglonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, IA
City
Clarksville, IA
City
Rockford, IA
City
Algona, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Sigourney, IA
City
Wilton, IA
City
Fort Dodge, IA
City
Winterset, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Osage, IA
City
Earlham, IA
Northwood, IA
Sports
Mason City, IA
Sports
City
Bettendorf, IA
City
Mason City, IA
City
Oskaloosa, IA
City
Williamsburg, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Knights#Wapsie Valley 1#Garner Hayfield Ventura 3#Krib#Kribam Com#Mohawks#Lions#Pella Christian#Adm#Rapids Kennedy#Niacc#The Kansas City Royals#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Atlanta Braves#The Seattle Mariners#Isu#Cyclones#Kglo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
InternetPosted by
Fox News

Bumble dating app led FBI to Capitol riot suspect: DOJ

The FBI was tipped off to a Texas man arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting police officers during the Capitol riot after messaging with a woman he met on the dating app Bumble in January, the Justice Department announced. Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, was charged with assaulting an officer, obstructing an...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy