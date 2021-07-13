Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Putting a load on: Load stimulates bone formation via expression of osteocrin

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Osaka, Japan - When things get too much, we're often advised to "take a load off," but when it comes to bone maintenance, doing the opposite can be a good thing. Researchers from Japan have discovered some key mechanisms of how physical load stimulates bone growth. In a study published...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Bone#Bone Remodeling#Mice#Stimulation#Cell Reports#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Japan
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedagadget.com

Heart Model Simulates Mechanical Load on Cardiac Tissues

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, along with collaborators in the Netherlands, have developed a heart model consisting of engineered cardiac muscle tissue that is attached to an elastic material. The design allows the team to mimic the mechanical forces experienced by heart tissue in the body, which should provide them with more accurate data when using the model to replicate disease or study the effects of various treatments. The design may eventually lead to new ways of more accurately recreating heart muscle tissue in the lab, which could function as replacement tissue for cardiac disease patients.
Healthdailyhealthpost.com

Top 9 Vitamin K2 Foods to Stop Bone Loss and Reduce Artery Stiffness

Do you know that weak bones, tooth cavities, kidney stones, and plaque buildup in your arteries all have something in common? They are all caused by calcium being deposited in the wrong places in your body. This happens because your body is deficient in Vitamin k2. In today’s video, we’ll...
ScienceScience Now

Using viral load to model disease dynamics

Assays for detecting pathogens are used primarily to diagnose infections. Epidemiologists accumulate results from these tests in time series of case reports to conduct disease surveillance, a cornerstone of public health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these data have been presented on dashboards of health agencies and media outlets all over the world. The shortcomings of these data have also become apparent: Trends can be misleading when demand for testing changes, when testing becomes more available, or when more (or less) accurate tests are rolled out. Time series of case counts are also a major simplification of the raw data used to generate them; modern diagnostics offer more than binary (positive or negative) results—they also estimate viral load, which can indicate the stage of infection. On page 299 of this issue, Hay et al. (1) develop an approach that uses aggregated viral load data to monitor epidemics more accurately than simple case series.
CancerPhys.org

Stimulating blood vessel formation with magnetic fields

Magnetic fields can be used to stimulate blood vessel growth, according to a study published in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials. The findings, by researchers at the Tecnico Lisboa and NOVA School of Science and Technology in Portugal, could lead to new treatments for cancers and help regenerate tissues that have lost their blood supply.
CancerEurekAlert

Short chain fatty acids: An 'ace in the hole' against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Humans are no stranger to coronavirus (CoV) pandemics. Just like SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), another member of the coronavirus family--SARS-CoV--caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic across parts of Asia in 2003. But, its spread was contained way faster than COVID-19. So, what makes SARS-CoV-2 so contagious?
ScienceNature.com

CNMa–CNMa receptor at microbiome–gut–brain axis: novel target to regulate feeding decision

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 283 (2021) Cite this article. For free-living animals, one prerequisite for survival is the ability to regulate the amount and types of food they consume in response to nutritional fluctuation. Protein is one of the most indispensable macronutrients, an inadequate intake of which may lead to multiple diseases, such as malnutrition. It has been previously described that dietary restriction of proteins results in an increased appetite for foods containing abundant protein or EAAs in animals. In this study, Kim et al. found that amino acid-deprived flies exhibited a strong preference for metabolizable L-EAAs over unmetabolizable D-EAAs.1 This finding further suggested that insufficient consumption of amino acids stimulates the ingestion of flies for L-EAAs. However, the detailed mechanism connecting a dietary protein deficiency and food selection, as well as the organ(s) or cell type(s) involved in this process are largely unexplored.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk is Higher, New Study Says

As we get older, many of us fear that we'll develop some form of dementia, especially if we've seen the condition affect our grandparents or other loved ones. But dementia isn't a normal part of aging and it doesn't affect everyone once they get older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. There's no surefire way to know if you'll be one of the millions of adults to develop dementia, but there are risk factors you should be aware of. And new research has found that your oral health is one of the most important things to consider. Read on to find out what dementia risk factor you can spot just by looking in your mouth.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Weight Losswomenworking.com

What Happens To The Body When You Eat Pineapple Regularly, Aside from Weight Loss

Pineapple is the perfect ingredient to incorporate into almost every meal. Whether you want to enjoy it in a smoothie, as a snack, or even on pizza, pineapple can complement any meal this season. Aside from its tastiness, pineapple packs extra nutritional benefits. TikTok users have hailed pineapple for its weight loss purposes, but the tropical fruit is known to affect the body in a number of ways aside from weight loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy