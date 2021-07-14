Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Senegal sees 'unprecedented' surge in coronavirus cases

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0RX4_0awXvXd400
A health worker receives a dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Dakar, Senegal February 24, 2021. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

DAKAR, July 14 (Reuters) - Senegal is experiencing an "unprecedented" surge in COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Wednesday, after reporting a new daily record of 733 cases.

The previous record was 529 cases recorded on Sunday.

Senegal has seen relatively few coronavirus-related cases and deaths so far. But like many African countries, it does not have enough doses to vaccinate widely, leaving it vulnerable to fresh surges.

"The situation is unprecedented. We have never seen such an increase in cases," said health ministry spokesman Mamadou Ndiaye.

"Measures must be taken urgently to reverse the trend... We hope that more energetic measures will be taken well ahead of Tabaski (Eid al-Adha)," Ndiaye said, referring to the Muslim holiday that will be celebrated next week.

The holiday, the most important of the year in Senegal, is celebrated with large family gatherings. There are currently no measures in place to restrict such events.

The ministry said more than 25% of the 2,854 tests carried out in the past 24 hours came back positive. Senegal has reported 47,596 cases and 1,203 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

It has inoculated just 590,969 people out of population of more than 16 million. Ndiaye said that country was low on doses but was expecting 165,000 Johnson & Johnson shots and 300,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senegal#Dakar#African#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
Place
Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public HealthNews4Jax.com

Senegal sees dramatic COVID-19 surge as major holiday looms

BARGNY – Adama Ndiaye got up before dawn to travel about 25 miles (40 kilometers), hoping that she would be able to get a sheep for the celebration next week of the Muslim holiday of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha. As a result of the pandemic, selling ice cream no longer provides...
WorldKeene Sentinel

Delta variant drives surge in coronavirus cases worldwide, WHO warns

The global number of new coronavirus cases grew by at least 12 percent over the past week with almost all regions reporting a rise in infections, according to the the World Health Organization. Nearly half a million new cases were reported each day in the seven days ending July 18,...
Posted by
MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: state sees uptick in new cases, hospitalizations

Welcome to MinnPost’s Coronavirus in Minnesota update. Here, you’ll find a summary of the week’s COVID-19 news, followed by a look at case counts, deaths, hospitalizations and other data from the previous week. MinnPost will provide weekly updates on coronavirus in Minnesota on Tuesdays that cover COVID-19 in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

July 22 (Reuters) - India reported on Thursday 41,383 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while daily deaths rose by 507, health ministry data showed. The country's tally of infections now stands at 31.26 million, with the death toll at 418,987, according to government data. Our Standards: The...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thailand reports daily record of 13,655 coronavirus cases

BANGKOK, July 22 (Reuters) - Thailand on Thursday reported 13,655 coronavirus cases, a daily record for a second consecutive day and bringing the country's total accumulated cases to 453,132. The COVID-19 task force also reported 87 additional deaths, bringing total fatalities to 3,697. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deaths

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia reported 23,811 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 3,425 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,078,522. The government coronavirus task force said 795 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Risk of 'catastrophic' coronavirus surge in Middle East - WHO

CAIRO (Reuters) - A surge of coronavirus cases in several Middle Eastern countries could have dire consequences, aggravated by the spread of the Delta variant and low vaccine availability, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday. After a decline in cases and deaths in the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region for eight weeks, the agency said there had been significant increases in cases in Libya, Iran, Iraq and Tunisia, with sharp rises expected in Lebanon and Morocco. (Graphic on global cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Hungary to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers -PM

BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's government has decided to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers as part of efforts to contain the pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday. "Already there are certain vaccines that are mandatory for people working in the healthcare sector ......
Public Healthwibqam.com

Taiwan to ease COVID-19 restrictions as cases drop

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will ease its COVID-19 restrictions from next week though some will remain in place, the government said on Friday, with rapidly falling case numbers giving authorities confidence to further lower the alert level. Taiwan implemented restrictions on gatherings, including closing entertainment venues and limiting restaurants to take-out...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisia reports a daily record of 317 COVID-19 deaths

TUNIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Tunisia recorded 317 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry said on Saturday. The ministry also reported 5,624 new cases, increasing concerns about the country’s ability to fight the pandemic, with intensive care...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China's Sichuan reports human case of H5N6 bird flu - state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has confirmed one case of human infection with the H5N6 strain of bird flu in Sichuan province, state media said on Thursday. The 55-year old male infected with the bird flu in Bazhong city had been sent to hospital and local authorities have culled poultry in the vicinity, said the state broadcaster CCTV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy