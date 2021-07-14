Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Cancer survivor’s dream of motherhood comes true

By Kallyn Hobmann, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ewwHK_0awXvOvl00

The sound of their baby crying is something John and Kristen Krafthefer will never take for granted.

"I’m just thankful. I didn’t know I’d meet [him]," said Kristen.

"He was always that light at the end of the tunnel," said John.

In July 2018, Kristen was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her cancer was estrogen receptor positive. That meant Kristen couldn’t do what she desperately wanted to do - have a baby.

“I didn’t know if I was going to have much life left and I told John that even if I’m not here, our kids will be born," she said.

Thankfully, Kristen went into remission. She and John started fundraising for a surrogacy. They held yard sales and received donations from family, friends and strangers.

“We always gave to the community and supported others but didn’t know what it was like to need and receive it," said Kristen. "Our community is great.”

The next step was finding a surrogate mother. They met Ashley Torres through a mutual friend.

"I just thought if I was able to [be] pregnant again, which is something that I enjoyed, and in the process, I could help somebody [else] bring a baby into their family, it was something I wanted to do," said Ashley.

Ashley lives in Fresno but that didn’t stop her from stepping in.

“She had been through so much, [Kristen] and her husband, everything she had gone through to get to that point, it felt really special that they wanted me to be able to help them," she said.

They met up and became instant friends.

“She let me into the intimate side of pregnancy that I wasn’t going to get to experience," said Kristen.

And on July 6, Robert John Krafthefer III was born.

“I heard him cry and I watched his lungs fill up with air and saw him turn hot pink and it was just beautiful," said Kristen.

“I remember looking over and seeing all three of them together and I looked at my husband and I said, 'This is what made this whole thing worth [it] right there,'" said Ashley.

John and Kristen said they’ll never stop loving Ashley and her family for making their dreams a reality.

"We’re grateful for them," said Kristen. "I never thought I’d get to meet my children and here we are.”

"Now we have forever," said John.

Forever a family, thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

Click here to learn more about breast cancer and how you can check yourself for tumors.

Comments / 0

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Motherhood#Cancer Survivor#Yard Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Tumors
Related
CancerTODAY.com

After previous anemia diagnosis, country singer learns she has blood cancer

Country singer Ashley Monroe recently revealed she has blood cancer. Monroe, 34, had previously been diagnosed with anemia and said on Tuesday that she now has Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. Monroe filled a lengthy Instagram post with photos of her with her son, Dalton, 3, and her husband John Danks, as well...
Family RelationshipsWAPT

IVF grant makes couple's dream of having a baby come true

JACKSON, Miss. — One in eight Mississippi couples experience infertility, and for many, the cost can put treatment that often isn’t covered by insurance out of reach. A year ago, Erica Fitzhugh and her husband got the surprise of a lifetime: a $20,000 grant to give them a chance at making their dreams of having a baby come true.
Women's HealthPosted by
InspireMore

‘At 30 weeks pregnant, he took me into his office and began to talk about a recurrence.’: Three-time cancer survivor delivers miracle baby during chemo

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Have you ever felt a moment of your life when you think: I am the happiest I could ever have dreamed of…happier than anything my heart could have imagined! It was at that time in my life when I was suddenly thrust into the depths of the darkest moments.
AdvocacyPosted by
CNN

Local boy receiving community help to treat rare pain condition

Nikki Judd says every day for her 12-year-old son Braden is hard after he sprained his ankle at football practice last September. "It's a daily struggle. The pain is intense," Judd said. His pain got worse to the point of being unbearable and leaving him unable to walk on his...
Family RelationshipsMonroe Evening News

'A miracle': Mother-daughter bond unbroken by brittle bones

Confined to a hospital bed, a pregnant Nicole Lewis was given a heart-wrenching choice. Doctors said her youngest daughter, Aurora Lewis, was in distress and likely wouldn’t survive the night in utero. Afflicted with a rare genetic disease, physicians had long advised the mother the baby wouldn’t make it to birth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy