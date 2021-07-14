Ice Hockey-Former NHL star Fedorov named head coach of CSKA Moscow

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - CSKA Moscow, a team in the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), named former NHL star Sergei Fedorov as its head coach on Wednesday.

Fedorov, 51, played for nearly two decades in the National Hockey League in North America, where he won three Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings. He won the Hart Memorial Trophy in the 1993-94 as most valuable player in the league.

He is the second all-time Russian NHL top scorer, behind Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin, and represented Russia and the Soviet Union at world championships and the Olympics.

Fedorov began his career at CSKA, the storied Red Army team that produced some of Russia's best hockey players.

Fedorov left the NHL after the 2008-09 season, playing three most seasons in the KHL before retiring. He later served as CSKA's general manager.

