Did the Pirates draft own version of Shohei Ohtani?

DENVER — The best baseball players in the world assembled in Denver on Monday to offer their expertly awed perspective on Shohei Ohtani. Oh, they answered questions about their own exploits too, of course, how much of an honor it was to be named to a first or fifth or eighth All-Star team. They picked tacos or tamales, weighed in on what it means to “bat around” (my vote: nine plate appearances in one inning). But whether they’re teammates, regular rivals, or were seeing him in person for the first time at Coors Field this week, everyone was asked about the living legend in their midst.