Maine rural hospitals get COVID-19 testing, mitigation help

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A group of small, rural hospitals in Maine is going to receive more than $4.6 million from the federal government to help manage the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday it is providing the money to 18 hospitals for COVID-19 testing and mitigation. The money is through the agency’s Small Rural Hospital Improvement Plan.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the administration “recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities” from the coronavirus.

“Today’s funding will help small rural hospitals continue to serve their communities in this critical role by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts,” he said in a statement.

In other pandemic news in Maine:

THE NUMBERS

New cases of the coronavirus have crept up slightly in Maine over the past two weeks. However, they remain low.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 22.29 new cases per day on June 28 to 23.43 new cases per day on July 12. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Maine did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 0.57 deaths per day on June 28 to 0.29 deaths per day on July 12.

The AP is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

More than two thirds of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Maine officials said Wednesday there have been more than 69,000 reported cases of the virus and 867 deaths since the start of the pandemic.