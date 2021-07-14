Cancel
Davenport, IA

Mayor Matson held his monthly Community Listening Session at the Roosevelt Community Center in West Davenport

Davenport Journal
Davenport, IA – According to the statement, the conversation reached a variety of topics including calls for affordable housing, better construction and infrastructure, reduced crime, and stopping fireworks in the city.

The meeting lasted about an hour and a half and it was held Monday evening.

He said the city continues to step up efforts to combat violent crime around the city.

Mayor Matson encourages community members to reach out to city officials with concerns or feedback so they can be addressed.

The next community listening session is expected to be held at the Lincoln Center next month.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

The Davenport Journal is Davenport's leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

