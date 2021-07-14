Iowa man faces a felony charge of reckless use of a firearm after police say he fired shots at a townhouse complex and injured one person in May

IOWA – According to the police officials, his name is Eugene Baily III.

About the incident – This unfortunate incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. May 7 in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive, Bettendorf.

Eugene Baily III fired shots, holding a pistol in his right hand and a bottle of alcohol in his left hand.

The suspect fired all the shots toward a townhouse complex occupied by multiple residents.

One victim was struck by gunfire and suffered serious injuries.

This story will be updated when new information is available.