Back in 1958 El Pasoans got their first taste of the H&H Coffee Shop. The iconic establishment at 701 E. Yandell was started by Najib Haddad to have an ice-cream shop at the car wash. For a while H&H Coffee Shop and Car Wash sold ice-cream sundaes, burgers and tacos but the restaurant business is tough and Najib turned to leasing the space for a long time. Then in 1985 Najib's son Kenneth decided to turn H&H into the legendary El Paso establishment it is now. Kenneth said it was sad to see the location sitting empty and he had a vision in his mind about what he wanted it to be but he never envisioned how famous and beloved the little location on Yandell would eventually become.