Davenport, IA

Authorities released the name of a man who was fatally shot Friday

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 10 days ago
Davenport, IA – According to the police officials, his name is Kiyon Jackson and he is from Davenport.

This unfortunate incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. Friday evening.

It happened in the 1400 block of College Avenue.

Davenport Police Department officers responded to disturbance call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found Jackson.

Unfortunately, the 43-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Please to call the DPD at 563-326-6125 if you have any information about this incident.

Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
The Davenport Journal is Davenport's leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

