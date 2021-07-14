N. Carolina man accused of defacing Black Lives Matter mural

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested a man who’s believed to have vandalized a Black Lives Matter street mural painted to honor a man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies.

Elizabeth City police said Jeremy Wayne Maggard, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with injury to real property and reckless driving, news outlets reported. Maggard is free on a $500 bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

Artist Michael Little painted the mural in honor of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputy on April 21. It was unveiled on Saturday and defaced the next day. A video posted to Facebook on Sunday by Glenda Thomas showed that skid marks were left on the mural. Brown was Thomas’ nephew.

Brown was fatally shot outside his house by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies as they were serving a drug-related search warrant at Brown’s home. Brown was shot five times, including in the back of the head, according to an independent autopsy commissioned by his family.

City Manager Montre Freeman said Monday the mural will be repaired to cover up the tire tracks.