LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Republican running in a southern Nevada congressional race is reporting he raised more money in the initial weeks of his campaign than initially tallied. Noah Malgeri filed an amended campaign fundraising report with the Federal Election Commission showing he raised nearly $39,000 in recent weeks and started July with more than $32,000 in his campaign account. His initial report for the second quarter of the year showed he raised less than half that. Malgeri is running in next year’s election to represent 3rd Congressional District which covers much of suburban Las Vegas. The seat is currently held by Democrat Susie Lee.