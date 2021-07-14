Cancel
Madison, WI

Madison National Life Insurance to be bought by Horace Mann for $172.5 million

By David Wahlberg
madison
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorace Mann Educators Corp. plans to buy Madison National Life Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Independence Holding Co., for $172.5 million, Horace Mann said Wednesday. The acquisition by Springfield, Illinois-based Horace Mann of Madison-based Madison National, which provides employer benefits to school districts, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

madison.com

