Homes burned, livestock killed in Okanogan County wildfires

NESPELEM, Wash. — Two wildfires destroyed about a dozen homes and buildings and killed livestock near Nespelem.

The Chuweah Creek/Joe Moses fires have burned about 10,000 acres with zero containment, the Department of Natural Resources said.

The wind-driven fire is fueled by tall grass, sage brush and timber.

Several livestock, horses and wildlife were killed in the fire or were severely injured and had to be euthanized.

DNR said the fire damaged CenturyLink telephone equipment in the Nespelem area, causing a telephone outage for Nespelem, the Colville Indian Agency including tribal police, and the Mt. Tolman Fire Center.

A Level 3 evacuation order — which means to leave immediately — is in place for those living at Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road, in Nespelem and the Colville Indian Agency.

A Level 2 evacuation order — which means you should be ready to leave and consider voluntarily relocating — is in effect for those living along Joe Moses Road.

A Level 1 evacuation order — which means you should be aware of the danger and monitor reports — is in effect for residents at Buffalo Lake and McGinnis Lake.

The Evacuation Center is located at the Lake Roosevelt High School Gymnasium in Coulee Dam.

The fires are believed to be caused by lightning, according to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources.

In Ferry County, the Keno Fire is located northeast of Keller. The fire is 25 to 30 acres.

In the Inchelium District, the Frosty Meadows / Friedlander Fire was renamed to Wells/Gold Mountain Fire. The fire has burned a half-acre and is within containment.

The Summit Trail Fire is 10 to 15 acres and is burning toward the old Bridge Creek Fire burn scar area.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2021 Cox Media Group