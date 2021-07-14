Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okanogan County, WA

Homes burned, livestock killed in Okanogan County wildfires

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HguOt_0awXtlxw00

NESPELEM, Wash. — Two wildfires destroyed about a dozen homes and buildings and killed livestock near Nespelem.

The Chuweah Creek/Joe Moses fires have burned about 10,000 acres with zero containment, the Department of Natural Resources said.

The wind-driven fire is fueled by tall grass, sage brush and timber.

Several livestock, horses and wildlife were killed in the fire or were severely injured and had to be euthanized.

DNR said the fire damaged CenturyLink telephone equipment in the Nespelem area, causing a telephone outage for Nespelem, the Colville Indian Agency including tribal police, and the Mt. Tolman Fire Center.

A Level 3 evacuation order — which means to leave immediately — is in place for those living at Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road, in Nespelem and the Colville Indian Agency.

A Level 2 evacuation order — which means you should be ready to leave and consider voluntarily relocating — is in effect for those living along Joe Moses Road.

A Level 1 evacuation order — which means you should be aware of the danger and monitor reports — is in effect for residents at Buffalo Lake and McGinnis Lake.

The Evacuation Center is located at the Lake Roosevelt High School Gymnasium in Coulee Dam.

The fires are believed to be caused by lightning, according to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources.

In Ferry County, the Keno Fire is located northeast of Keller. The fire is 25 to 30 acres.

In the Inchelium District, the Frosty Meadows / Friedlander Fire was renamed to Wells/Gold Mountain Fire. The fire has burned a half-acre and is within containment.

The Summit Trail Fire is 10 to 15 acres and is burning toward the old Bridge Creek Fire burn scar area.

More news from KIRO 7

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
47K+
Followers
60K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coulee Dam, WA
City
Colville, WA
Local
Washington Government
Nespelem, WA
Government
City
Nespelem, WA
Okanogan County, WA
Government
County
Okanogan County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Gold Mountain#Sage#Coulee#Dnr#Centurylink#Wells Gold Mountain Fire#Kiro 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Tacoma, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating two overnight homicides in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating two overnight homicides in Tacoma. The first happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials received a 911 call from the 900 block of N Pearl Street reporting gunshots in the area. When police arrived, they found someone who was unresponsive and whose body showed signs...
California StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies: California man posed as homeless advocate to sell drugs

LOS ANGELES — A California man who describes himself as a homeless advocate is accused of selling drugs to transients in the Venice area of Los Angeles, authorities said. Garry Featherstone, 65, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of phencyclidine (PCP) for sale and possession of methamphetamine for sale, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: 1 shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood

SEATTLE — One person was injured Friday night in a shooting in Seattle. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Northeast 63rd Street in the Roosevelt neighborhood. Police said one person was shot and their condition is not known. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 1

Community Policy