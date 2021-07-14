Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Robyn Dixon Gets Frustrated with Wendy Osefo Amid Karen Huger & Gizelle Bryant’s Feud

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe feud between Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger continues. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant have been feuding for years. However, things have gotten much worse between them. Gizelle is still upset about some of the things Karen said to her at the reunion. Monique Samuels wasn’t the only person who doubted the sincerity of Gizelle’s reconciliation with Jamal Bryant. In fact, both women felt like Gizelle was lying about it and only pretended to be back with Jamal for a storyline.

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 4

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Osefo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feuding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Robyn Dixon Worth?

Audiences were introduced to Robyn Dixon through Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Potomac" franchise when it premiered in 2016, per IMDb. As one half of the self-proclaimed "Green-Eyed Bandits" with best friend Gizelle Bryant, Robyn has been one of the more interesting ladies on the popular reality show. One of Robyn's most integral story lines on the show has been her on-again, off-again relationship with ex-husband and former professional basketball player Juan Dixon. While the two have two children together, it was the fact that both Robyn and Juan lived in the same house and shared the same bed — even after their divorce — that had fans (and cast members) confused.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's How Much Gizelle Bryant Is Really Worth

Fans of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" know Gizelle Bryant as an outspoken member of the show who is not afraid to speak frankly about her castmates. Originally, a friend offered her a chance to appear on the Bravo series, but Gizelle balked at the chance to take her private life public. "They were looking for ladies, so he called me, and I immediately told him, 'No I am not interested. I don't want everybody in my business,'" she recalled to Forbes in 2016, the first year "RHOP" aired. Prior to becoming a fixture on the hit reality series, Gizelle was raising her three children while helping redevelop the city of Birmingham. "I was doing things that required using my brain," she told The Jasmine Brand in 2017.
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

What's Going On With Gizelle And Jamal Bryant?

On Season 5 of the "The Real Housewives of Potomac," fans saw Gizelle Bryant reunite with her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant. The two, who share three children together, tied the knot in 2002, but divorced seven years later due to Jamal's reported infidelity. Then, the couple gave it another chance in 2020. "He has always let me know through the years that he loves himself some Gizelle," the "RHOP" star told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" in August 2020, confirming she was back with Jamal. "And even with the divorce, we've always had a great friendship. So, I want to say that 'Papa don't preach' was preaching to me," Gizelle joked.
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Robyn Dixon's Wedding Is On Hold

Out of all of the ladies of "Real Housewives of Potomac," Robyn Dixon has the most unconventional storyline. After facing financial and familial adversities, Robyn is tunnel vision on rebuilding the life she once had with her family. Season five of the hit reality series saw a happy ending for Robyn as she rekindled her relationship with boyfriend-slash-former husband, Juan Dixon. By the end of the season, the Coppin State University basketball coach popped the question seven years after their divorce in 2012.
TV ShowsOk Magazine

'Real Housewives Of Potomac' Star Gizelle Bryant Threatens To Reveal Costar Karen Huger's 'Drunk, Cheating Truths' In Upcoming Season — Watch An Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Real Housewives of Potomac is returning to air, with the ladies' cat claws coming out right off the bat. Season 6 — which is set to premiere on Sunday, July 11 — will be filled with new housewives and new rumors swirling... not to mention a slew of unsettled feuds. Apart from Dr. Wendy Osefo, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard Bassett, newcomers Mia Thornton and Askale Davis will be joining the ladies.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

RHOP Updates: Wendy Says Gizelle Attacks Families + Gizelle Responds to Candiace’s Colorism Claims

Gizelle Bryant crossed the line with Wendy Osefo. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo ended her first season on great terms with Gizelle Bryant. The two women are sorority sisters and it didn’t take long for them to build a friendship. They also agreed in regards to Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard’s altercation. They were Team Candiace and they didn’t have a desire to be around Monique after the drama went down.
TV & Videosurbanbellemag.com

‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Robyn Dixon Says Monique Samuels Isn’t Missed

Monique Samuels is out and the Green-Eyed Bandits are fine with this. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Monique Samuels had a dramatic exit from the show. While filming the past season, she had a physical altercation with Candiace Dillard. This led to the other ladies pretty much picking sides. Karen Huger wanted to remain neutral, but Candiace believed Karen actually sided with Monique. Ashley Darby wrote a character statement to help Monique with her countersuit against Candiace. And Wendy Osefo, Robyn Dixon, and Gizelle Bryant supported Candiace.
RelationshipsPosted by
Page Six

‘RHOP’ star Robyn Dixon explains why her wedding is on hold

Love is still in the air for Robyn and Juan Dixon, but the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star won’t be walking down the aisle on the upcoming season of the Bravo series. While Robyn, 42, said “yes” again to Juan, also 42, in December 2019 following their reconciliation, the COVID-19 crisis forced the couple to hold off on planning their second wedding.
TV & Videosurbanbellemag.com

‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Newbie Mia Thornton Has a Showdown with Wendy Osefo

Mia Thornton is starting off with a bang. “Real Housewives of Potomac” newbie Mia Thornton is having an interesting first season. In a preview for the current season, she came into the group by way of Karen Huger. And it won’t take long for her to clash with a couple of the other ladies. In fact, Wendy Osefo seemed a little iffy on her during their first meeting. Although Wendy had her own issues with Karen during her first season, she begins to question Mia’s loyalty on the upcoming episode.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says Wendy Osefo’s Candle Business Will Not Be Successful

Wendy Osefo is fully brining it to her second season of Real Housewives of Potomac. We have already seen a surgically enhanced Wendy, which she proudly showed off at her Nude Interlude party. Wendy got her boobs, butt and some “tweaks” here and there. While her boobs were on full display, it wasn’t until newbie […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Wendy Osefo’s Candle Business Will Not Be Successful appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

After RHOP Star Wendy Osefo Slams Mia Thornton + Mia Opens up About Her Past

Wendy Osefo keeps applying pressure on Mia Thornton. “Real Housewives of Potomac” newbie Mia Thornton is already having an interesting first season. She’s managed to get on Wendy Osefo’s bad side. After Wendy decided to host an event to show off the work she got done on her body, Mia opened up about her past procedures. But that didn’t help the women bond. In fact, Wendy didn’t like how Mia handled herself around Gizelle Bryant. She said that she believed Gizelle had a good heart. And she even exchanged numbers with Gizelle before heading back home.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Gizelle Bryant Reveals Daughters’ Reaction to Monique Samuels Dragging Her at the Reunion

Gizelle Bryant was called out at the last reunion. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant didn’t have it easy at the last reunion. She originally suspected that it would only be Monique Samuels in the hot seat. Monique lost favor with a lot of the other women after she assaulted Candiace Dillard. So it was Monique that Gizelle figured would have the most to account for. Interestingly enough, Gizelle got a lot of heat herself. And most of it surrounded her reconciliation with Jamal Bryant. Plus, Monique accused Gizelle of spreading a hurtful rumor about her son Chase Samuels.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Gizelle Bryant Shares How She Reacted to Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's Engagement

Porsha WIlliams has not been shy in keeping fans up-to-date about her relationship with Simon Guobadia just a couple months after they confirmed their engagement. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her fiancé have shared all sorts of moments from their romance, including family trips and lavish parties. And now we're learning a bit more about the man who stole Porsha's heart from her pal, The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant.
Hair Carebravotv.com

Robyn Dixon Looks Incredible with a Thigh-Grazing Blonde Braid

When it comes to her hair, Robyn Dixon has mastered the art of short and sweet. Over the years, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member has rocked a spiky pixie cut and beach-y waves that barely came down to her shoulders. And last season, she graced the Season 5 reunion stage in an atomic blonde, crimped lob.

Comments / 4

Community Policy