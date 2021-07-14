Robyn Dixon Gets Frustrated with Wendy Osefo Amid Karen Huger & Gizelle Bryant’s Feud

Fans of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" know Gizelle Bryant as an outspoken member of the show who is not afraid to speak frankly about her castmates. Originally, a friend offered her a chance to appear on the Bravo series, but Gizelle balked at the chance to take her private life public. "They were looking for ladies, so he called me, and I immediately told him, 'No I am not interested. I don't want everybody in my business,'" she recalled to Forbes in 2016, the first year "RHOP" aired. Prior to becoming a fixture on the hit reality series, Gizelle was raising her three children while helping redevelop the city of Birmingham. "I was doing things that required using my brain," she told The Jasmine Brand in 2017.