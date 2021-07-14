Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

GRPD: 17-year-old shot in Grand Rapids

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 10 days ago
A 17-year-old is in the hospital after police say he was shot in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers responded to a call for a shooting victim around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on Madison Ave. SE.

Police say they provided first aid to the 17-year-old victim before he was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Grand Rapids police say a shooting scene was found in the 300 block of Dickinson SE.

An investigation is now underway.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

