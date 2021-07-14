Report to Congress on Hypersonic Weapons

The following is the July 16, 2021 Congressional Research Service report, Conventional Prompt Global Strike and Long-Range Ballistic Missiles: Background and Issues. Members of Congress and Pentagon officials have placed a growing emphasis on U.S. programs to develop hypersonic weapons—those that can travel at speeds greater than Mach 5 and maneuver to improve accuracy or evade defenses as they approach their targets. Initially, the United States sought to develop systems with intermediate or long range, so that they could attack targets around the world in under an hour. These types of prompt strike weapons might bolster U.S. efforts to deter and defeat adversaries by allowing the United States to attack high-value targets or “fleeting targets” at the start of or during a conflict. Congress has generally supported this mission, but restricted funding for several years in the 2000s. Recently, efforts to develop a long-range prompt strike capability, along with other efforts to develop extremely fast hypersonic weapons, have garnered increased support.