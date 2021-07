Some residents forced to evacuate due to the more than 88,000 acre Snake River Complex wildfires have been allowed to return to their homes. Evacuation orders were lifted yesterday (Tue) for the Redbird Road, Waha Glen, and Waha Road areas of Nez Perce County as well as evacuees affected in Lewis County. Residents impacted by the fires in both counties are advised to still be ready to leave if fire conditions change.