MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) — After Australia imposed a ‘snap lockdown’ on four of its largest cities, organizers announced that the 2021 edition of the BIGSOUND music festival and conference have been canceled due to COVID-19. “Without our music mates in New South Wales and Victoria and no certain timeline as to when domestic borders will remain open, BIGSOUND 2021 wouldn’t be able to deliver on its promise to reunite the music community for three extraordinary days of connection, conversation, and music discovery,” said QMusic CEO, Kris Stewart.