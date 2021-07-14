Hundreds of jobs available at Tampa job fair on Thursday
Recruiters from at least twenty Tampa Bay area companies and agencies will be looking to fill hundreds of openings at the Tampa Bay Works Job Fair on Thursday, July 15.
Hiring managers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews at the event.
Available positions are in various fields include education, construction, trades, labor, law enforcement, customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking and financial, and manufacturing.
Jobs range from entry-level to management positions.
Participating employers at the job fair include:
- Advent Health
- Allied Universal
- Alorica
- Amazon
- APEX Energy Solutions
- Aramark
- Bankers Hill Insurance
- BioSpine Institute
- Bridges of Florida
- Career Source Tampa Bay
- Center for Technology and Training
- Chapters Health Systems
- Children's Home Network
- Computer Coach
- FIS Global
- Florida Home Improvement & Associates
- G4S
- Heartland of Zephyrhills
- Hillsborough County Schools
- Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
- Marriott Columbia Sussex
- Marriott International
- Massey Services
- Pasco County Sheriff's Office
- Peacekeepers Security
- Rent King
- Scotlynn
- Skyhop Global
- Sunbelt Home Solutions
- Suntuity
The Tampa Bay Works Job Fair is being held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Westshore Marriott Conference Center,1001 North Westshore Blvd., in Tampa.
Parking and admission are both free.
The job fair is one of the first in the Tampa Bay area since Florida ended the federal unemployment bonus compensation and began requiring people receiving unemployment to conduct five in-person work searches a week.
Pre-registration is highly encouraged to ensure safety standards for jobseekers. For more information or to pre-register, visit FloridaJobLink.com.
If you are unable to attend Thursday's job fair, another one is occurring on Tuesday, July 20 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Conference Center in Sarasota.
Comments / 1