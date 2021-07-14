Hundreds of jobs available at Tampa job fair on Thursday

Recruiters from at least twenty Tampa Bay area companies and agencies will be looking to fill hundreds of openings at the Tampa Bay Works Job Fair on Thursday, July 15.

Hiring managers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews at the event.

Available positions are in various fields include education, construction, trades, labor, law enforcement, customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking and financial, and manufacturing.

Jobs range from entry-level to management positions.

Participating employers at the job fair include:



Advent Health

Allied Universal

Alorica

Amazon

APEX Energy Solutions

Aramark

Bankers Hill Insurance

BioSpine Institute

Bridges of Florida

Career Source Tampa Bay

Center for Technology and Training

Chapters Health Systems

Children's Home Network

Computer Coach

FIS Global

Florida Home Improvement & Associates

G4S

Heartland of Zephyrhills

Hillsborough County Schools

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Marriott Columbia Sussex

Marriott International

Massey Services

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Peacekeepers Security

Rent King

Scotlynn

Skyhop Global

Sunbelt Home Solutions

Suntuity

The Tampa Bay Works Job Fair is being held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Westshore Marriott Conference Center,1001 North Westshore Blvd., in Tampa.

Parking and admission are both free.

The job fair is one of the first in the Tampa Bay area since Florida ended the federal unemployment bonus compensation and began requiring people receiving unemployment to conduct five in-person work searches a week.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged to ensure safety standards for jobseekers. For more information or to pre-register, visit FloridaJobLink.com.

If you are unable to attend Thursday's job fair, another one is occurring on Tuesday, July 20 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Conference Center in Sarasota.