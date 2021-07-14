Cancel
Detroit, MI

Ex-Detroit officer convicted in vehicle repair scheme

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 10 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — An ex-Detroit police officer has been sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison in a scheme where bribes were given by collision shop owners in exchange for referrals of stolen and abandoned vehicles recovered in the city.

Deonne Dotson, 49, was convicted of extortion in November 2019 but sentencing was delayed until Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit said.

Vehicle owners were unaware that Dotson was receiving money from shop owners when they agreed to have repairs performed at the shops, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Five other officers have pleaded guilty to committing similar crimes while employed by the Detroit Police Department.

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Ford & Argo AI to begin deploying autonomous Lyft vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. and a self-driving vehicle company it partly owns will join with the Lyft ride-hailing service to offer autonomous rides on the Lyft network. The service using Ford vehicles and a driving system developed by Pittsburgh-based Argo AI will begin in Miami later this year and start in Austin, Texas, in 2022. It will start with human backup drivers and go fully autonomous at an unspecified date.

