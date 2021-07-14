Baltimore Police officer charged with murder in death of 15-year-old stepson

Baltimore Police officer Eric Banks has been charged with first degree murder, second degree murder and child abuse following the death of his 15-year-old step son last week, according to Maryland court records.

The teen was found unresponsive inside a home in Curtis Bay, Maryland, on Tuesday, July 6, after a custody dispute, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Officers were called to the home just before 5 a.m. in the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way to conduct a welfare check of a 15-year-old boy after his stepfather said he left the home, leaving his things behind, police said.

Police discovered the teen unresponsive in an upstairs room inside the home and conducted emergency efforts until fire crews arrived at the scene.

The teen's stepfather, 34-year-old Eric Glen Banks Jr., who police said is a current member of the Baltimore Police Department, was at the scene during the incident. Police said he was acting "combative" and "tried to disarm an officer." A police officer called for back up and responding officers arrested Banks.

Banks was initially charged with first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, disarm a law officer, resist/interfere with arrest, and fail to obey a lawful order.

Baltimore Police Department has released the following statement:

"The Baltimore Police Department is aware of an ongoing investigation involving one of our members in Anne Arundel County. The member's police powers were previously suspended and now they will be suspended without pay, while this current case is investigated by the Anne Arundel County Police Department."

Homicide detectives at the scene collected evidence and multiple witnesses were found and questioned following the incident.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the teen boy to determine his cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anne Arundel County Police is asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information wishing to remain anonymous can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org

