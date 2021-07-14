Amazon Prime series 'A League of Their Own' hits the streets of Pittsburgh, boosts economy

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - The Amazon Prime Series "A League of Their Own" began filming in the South Side of Pittsburgh earlier this week. "Which is all set in the 40's, so a lot of people got to see all the fun set decorations if you will, with the period cars and the signs in the window on Carson Street. And they're filming all over the region," Dawn Keezer, executive director of the Pittsburgh Film Office, said Wednesday during the KDKA Radio Morning Show.