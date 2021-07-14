Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Amazon Prime series 'A League of Their Own' hits the streets of Pittsburgh, boosts economy

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - The Amazon Prime Series "A League of Their Own" began filming in the South Side of Pittsburgh earlier this week. "Which is all set in the 40's, so a lot of people got to see all the fun set decorations if you will, with the period cars and the signs in the window on Carson Street. And they're filming all over the region," Dawn Keezer, executive director of the Pittsburgh Film Office, said Wednesday during the KDKA Radio Morning Show.

