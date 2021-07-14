Cancel
Oak Park, IL

Big Week | July 14-21

By WEDNESDAY JOURNAL STAFF
 10 days ago

Native Predatory Wasps: Their Role as Pollinators and Beneficial Insects. Sunday, July 18, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Zoom with West Cook Wild Ones. Wasps need diverse, flower-rich landscapes to hunt for their prey, insects and spiders. Learn the natural history and biology of native wasps including their nesting habitat, prey specificity and the ecosystems services they provide—pest insect population control and pollination. Presented by bee and wasp expert Heather Holm. Free. Register: westcook.wildones.org/2021-year-of-the-butterfly.

