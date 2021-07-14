Cancel
Electronics

Power your iPhone with this sleek wireless charging pad that's 40% off

The Hill
The Hill
 10 days ago
The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Fiddling with charging cords is a hassle, especially when your various devices require different types. As a result, wireless charging has become increasingly popular, and most phone manufacturers—including Apple and Samsung—have adopted Qi technology as a means of powering up the battery. If you’re ready to cut the cord, the MAGIQPAD Ultra Slim Wireless Charging Pad offers a sleek design for just $29.99, a 40% discount off the regular price of $49.

Convenient to use, the MAGIQPAD is the perfect accessory for your tech gadgets. It boasts a sleek look, helping your desk or bedside table stay uncluttered. All you have to do is rest your device on the pad, and the high-power coil will do the work to charge any Qi device, such as iPhones, AirPods, and more. It’s equipped with smart output optimized max wireless power to ensure reliable power-ups. You’ll also have peace of mind when using the MAGIQPAD, thanks to the electrical safety protection for your device.

The slim design mirrors the minimalist aesthetic of many Apple products, including a unibody aluminum alloy chassis with a matte silver finish, which is ideal for those who prefer a modern style in their home or workspace. The non-slip rubber feet ensure the pad won’t slide around wherever you decide to place it. And the charging pad itself is powered by a 4-foot USB-C cable, giving you flexibility to plug it in where convenient. You’ll know it’s charging a device with the help of a LED light to indicate that it’s in use.

Stop spending time keeping track of the charging cables that pair with each of your devices. With this wireless charging pad, you’ll find a charging solution to juice up the battery on a range of compatible Qi devices, all at a great price of $29.99.

Prices subject to change.

