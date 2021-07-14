Cancel
Tolland, CT

Downed wires close Route 195 in Tolland

By Kaye Paddyfote
FOX 61
 10 days ago

Firefighters are on scene at the intersection of Route 195, otherwise known as Merrow Road, working to repair a downed wire.

Officials say a primary wire is down and is completely blocking the roadway.

Rt. 195 is closed at the bridge, however access to I-84 is open.

