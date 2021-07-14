Downed wires close Route 195 in Tolland
Firefighters are on scene at the intersection of Route 195, otherwise known as Merrow Road, working to repair a downed wire.
Officials say a primary wire is down and is completely blocking the roadway.
Rt. 195 is closed at the bridge, however access to I-84 is open.
