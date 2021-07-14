New York Lawmakers Fight to Keep Chick-Fil-A From State Rest Stops
New York politicians versus Chick-fil-A. New York's state legislators Harry Bronson, Deborah Glick, and Daniel O'Donnell are trying to block Chick-fil-A restaurants from New York rest stops because they don't like the values of company executives. In a letter to the New York State Thruway Authority's executive director, they asked that the Thruway Authority reconsider its decision to allow Chick-fil-A as one of its approved restaurants.reason.com
