Don Cheadle Offers the Best Response to His 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Emmy Nomination
The 2021 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and Don Cheadle heard his name called for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his brief appearance as Colonel James Rupert "Rhodey" Rhodes in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which streamed its first season on the platform earlier this year. Cheadle appeared in the show for just 98 seconds and joked on Twitter that he was a little confused about his nomination.popculture.com
Comments / 0