Don Cheadle Offers the Best Response to His 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Emmy Nomination

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is a blockbuster American Television Action series with currently 1 season. With a total of 6 episodes, each season with a run time of approximately 60 minutes. The story is based on Marvel comics. Most of the series was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. The franchise has an overall rating of 7.4 in IMDb. There is no official news about The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Season 2. But at the end of season 1, we saw that Sam was turning into Captain America. The post-credit scene lets Carter make her next step to destroy superheroes. With so many dangling unanswered questions, it’s a piece of affirmative news that there will be the next season.