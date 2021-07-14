Furry friends with Louise, the cat

This week's furry friend is Louise, the cat!

Louise is 11-months-old and "loves receiving attention and loves playing and running around." The York County SPCA describes her as "sassy" and says she's looking for her forever home.

Louise would do well in a home where she is the only pet, and there are no small children.

If you're interested in adopting Louise, you can apply here . You can also call the York County SPCA at 717-764-6109. A direct link to her adoption page can be found here .

