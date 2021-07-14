Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, PA

Furry friends with Louise, the cat

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ovya_0awXqUjQ00

This week's furry friend is Louise, the cat!

Louise is 11-months-old and "loves receiving attention and loves playing and running around." The York County SPCA describes her as "sassy" and says she's looking for her forever home.

Louise would do well in a home where she is the only pet, and there are no small children.

If you're interested in adopting Louise, you can apply here . You can also call the York County SPCA at 717-764-6109. A direct link to her adoption page can be found here .

Download the FOX43 app here.

Comments / 0

FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
County
York County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
York County, PA
Lifestyle
York County, PA
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Furry#Fox43
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy