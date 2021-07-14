State Fair names new general manager
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair board on Wednesday morning named Bryan Schulz the fair's next general manager. Prior to this, Bryan served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Red River Valley Fair Association in West Fargo, North Dakota. He served in this capacity from January 2008 to December 2019. He is a 1991 graduate of North Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications, Speech and Animal Science.hutchpost.com
