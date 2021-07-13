Cancel
A ‘Pig’ that isn’t in a poke

By Ty Burr
Boston Globe
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Pig” is an entry in a genre I don’t think we’ve ever seen before: Food Noir. It certainly isn’t what you’d expect from a movie that casts Nicolas Cage as a reclusive truffle hunter who descends into the criminal underworld of Portland, Ore., on the trail of his stolen pig.

