A 5-year-old girl died after her mother allegedly locked her and her younger sister in a room with a temperature above 100 degrees. According to 8 News Now Las Vegas, a friend of 23-year-old Kemaya Taylor contacted police on June 16 with concerns about vague suicidal threats made by her friend. Police went to Taylor’s home, but did not locate her. Detectives were later able to access the home in the Silverado Ranch area of Las Vegas on June 28, when they made contact with Taylor, who was reportedly showing signs of mental illness.