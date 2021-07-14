Design And Ad Creative Across Cultures: What To Consider
Solomon Thimothy is the Founder of Clickx, where he works with agencies and clients to develop predictable and scalable growth strategies. I’ve been in the digital agency business for 15 years. In that time, we’ve served clients spanning from the Upper East Side all the way to Southern California. On a broader scale, we’ve contributed to advertising and marketing campaigns from European countries to luxury markets in Dubai. Each city has its own cultural norms, desires and key market influences. I could expand on the former, but for now we’ll focus on how advertising differs on a global scale.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0