I feel like I’ve lost a friend. We weren’t exceptionally close; and, sure, at times things between us were a bit toxic, but I miss them all the same. Sometimes I get the urge to check in and see how they’re doing. I’ll open the app and scroll through about five posts before I remember that I don’t actually know any of the people in my feed, and I don’t actually care about their trips to Mexico. I click on the newly-installed Reels tab. Straightfaced, I’ll watch two, maybe three, then remember once again there’s already an app for this and it's better. I swipe back into my phone’s home screen and stare at my old friend’s new sunset gradient; its colors are unfamiliar and distant to me. I sigh. I miss the old Instagram.