Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensburg, KY

Greensburg Couple Transported To Hospital After Injury Collision

By News Staff
935wain.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:08 A.M., Campbellsville Police responded to an injury collision at the intersection of East Broadway and the US Post Office. A 2002 Volvo semi-tractor trailer operated by 48-year old Charles Spears of Glasgow collided with a 2015 Subaru operated by 69-year old Paul Clark of Greensburg. Clark along with his passenger, 71-year old Jean Clark, also of Greensburg were both transported to Taylor Regional Hospital by Campbellsville Taylor County EMS, and later transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Spears was not injured.

www.935wain.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Campbellsville, KY
Crime & Safety
Campbellsville, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Glasgow, KY
City
Greensburg, KY
City
Campbellsville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Us Post Office#Volvo#Taylor Regional Hospital#Taylor County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy