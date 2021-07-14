Greensburg Couple Transported To Hospital After Injury Collision

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:08 A.M., Campbellsville Police responded to an injury collision at the intersection of East Broadway and the US Post Office. A 2002 Volvo semi-tractor trailer operated by 48-year old Charles Spears of Glasgow collided with a 2015 Subaru operated by 69-year old Paul Clark of Greensburg. Clark along with his passenger, 71-year old Jean Clark, also of Greensburg were both transported to Taylor Regional Hospital by Campbellsville Taylor County EMS, and later transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Spears was not injured.