Researchers build the fastest real-time quantum random number generator

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Prof. PAN Jianwei and Prof. ZHANG Jun from University of Science of Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, collaborating with Prof. CHU Tao's group from Zhejiang University, realized the fastest and miniaturized real-time quantum random number generator (QRNG) with the record-breaking output rate of 18.8 Gbps by combing a state-of-the-art photonic integrated chip with the optimized real-time post processing. The study was published in Applied Physics Letters on June 29.

www.eurekalert.org

SciencePhys.org

Scientists obtain magnetic nanopowder for 6G technology

Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the upcoming 6G generation of communication devices and for durable magnetic recording. The work was published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
Computersphoronix.com

More Than Five Years In The Making: Creating A New Linux Random Number Generator

The "Linux Random Number Generator" (LRNG) effort as a new drop-in replacement for /dev/random is now up to its 41st revision and in development for more than five years. Stephan Müller today posted his latest patch series for LRNG as his proposed new approach for handling /dev/random while being a drop-in replacement with API/ABI compatibility to the existing generator.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study brings scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging

The human body is essentially made up of trillions of living cells. It ages as its cells age, which happens when those cells eventually stop replicating and dividing. Scientists have long known that genes influence how cells age and how long humans live, but how that works exactly remains unclear. Findings from a new study led by researchers at Washington State University have solved a small piece of that puzzle, bringing scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging.
Computersstonybrook.edu

Quantum Computing Lab Is Building a Better Internet

Eden Figueroa has long been fascinated with quantum mechanics. It’s a strange, Star Trek-like world in which objects can exist in two or more states simultaneously, interact with each other instantly over long distances, and flash into and out of existence. Scientists like Figueroa — the quantum information technology research leader in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Stony Brook University — work to harness this behavior with hopes of turning it into a new and improved internet.
Physicsarxiv.org

On evidence for quantum Berezinskii-Kosterlitz-Thouless transition in one-dimensional Bose-Hubbard model from on-site atom number fluctuations

We study the one-dimensional Bose-Hubbard model describing the superfluid-Mott insulator quantum phase transition of cold atoms in optical lattices. We show that derivatives of the variance of the on-site atom number occupation, computed with respect to the parameter driving the transition, have extrema that are located off the critical point even in the thermodynamic limit. We discuss whether such extrema provide solid evidence of the quantum Berezinskii-Kosterlitz-Thouless transition taking place in this system. The calculations are done for systems with the mean number of atoms per lattice site equal to either one or two. They also characterize the nearest-neighbor correlation function, which is typically discussed in the context of time-of-flight images of cold atoms.
Computersarxiv.org

Realization of real-time fault-tolerant quantum error correction

Correcting errors in real time is essential for reliable large-scale quantum computations. Realizing this high-level function requires a system capable of several low-level primitives, including single-qubit and two-qubit operations, mid-circuit measurements of subsets of qubits, real-time processing of measurement outcomes, and the ability to condition subsequent gate operations on those measurements. In this work, we use a ten qubit QCCD trapped-ion quantum computer to encode a single logical qubit using the $[[7,1,3]]$ color code, first proposed by Steane~\cite{steane1996error}. The logical qubit is initialized into the eigenstates of three mutually unbiased bases using an encoding circuit, and we measure an average logical SPAM error of $1.7(6) \times 10^{-3}$, compared to the average physical SPAM error $2.4(8) \times 10^{-3}$ of our qubits. We then perform multiple syndrome measurements on the encoded qubit, using a real-time decoder to determine any necessary corrections that are done either as software updates to the Pauli frame or as physically applied gates. Moreover, these procedures are done repeatedly while maintaining coherence, demonstrating a dynamically protected logical qubit memory. Additionally, we demonstrate non-Clifford qubit operations by encoding a logical magic state with an error rate below the threshold required for magic state distillation. Finally, we present system-level simulations that allow us to identify key hardware upgrades that may enable the system to reach the pseudo-threshold.
Sciencearxiv.org

Experimental entanglement generation for quantum key distribution beyond 1 Gbit/s

Top-performance sources of photonic entanglement are an indispensable resource for many applications in quantum communication, most notably quantum key distribution. However, up to now, no source has been shown to simultaneously exhibit the high pair-creation rate, broad bandwidth, excellent state fidelity, and low intrinsic loss necessary for gigabit secure key rates. In this work, we present for the first time a source of polarization-entangled photon pairs at telecommunication wavelengths that covers all these needs of real-world quantum-cryptographic applications, thus enabling unprecedented quantum-secure key rates of more than 1 Gbit/s. Our source is designed to optimally exploit state-of-the-art telecommunication equipment and detection systems. Any technological improvement of the latter would result in an even higher rate without modification of the source. We discuss the used wavelength-multiplexing approach, including its potential for multi-user quantum networks and its fundamental limitations. Our source paves the way for high-speed quantum encryption approaching present-day internet bandwidth.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Quantum computing: this is how quantum programming works using the example of random walk

Quantum computing: this is how quantum programming works using the example of random walk. Developers are familiar with software development on classic computers. Intuitive programming languages, which are based on familiar thought and language patterns, enable even newbies to get started quickly and achieve initial success with small applications. When...
Boulder, COnextplatform.com

ColdQuanta Uses Cold Atoms To Build A Quantum Computing

There are multiple ways of building a quantum computer, from superconducting and photonics to topological and ion trap, many backed by such big names as IBM, Google, Microsoft and Honeywell. However, ColdQuanta is betting that a modality that its founders and engineers have been working on for 15 years – cold atom – will establish itself as a method that will establish itself as quantum computing moves from a developing technology to an established global market.
Computersarxiv.org

Quantum Noise Sensing by generating Fake Noise

Noisy-Intermediate-Scale-Quantum (NISQ) devices are nowadays starting to become available to the final user, hence potentially allowing to show the quantum speedups predicted by the quantum information theory. However, before implementing any quantum algorithm, it is crucial to have at least a partial or possibly full knowledge on the type and amount of noise affecting the quantum machine. Here, by generalizing quantum generative adversarial learning from quantum states (Q-GANs) to quantum operations/superoperators/channels (here named as SuperQGANs), we propose a very promising framework to characterize noise in a realistic quantum device, even in the case of spatially and temporally correlated noise (memory channels) affecting quantum circuits. The key idea is to learn about the noise by mimicking it in a way that one cannot distinguish between the real (to be sensed) and the fake (generated) one. We find that, when applied to the benchmarking case of Pauli channels, the SuperQGAN protocol is able to learn the associated error rates even in the case of spatially and temporally correlated noise. Moreover, we also show how to employ it for quantum metrology applications. We believe our SuperQGANs pave the way for new hybrid quantum-classical machine learning protocols for a better characterization and control of the current and future unavoidably noisy quantum devices.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Leading quantum computing experts explore tech's sustainability role in new documentary

LONDON - July 15, 2021 - From national security to medicine, from communications to finance, the potential for quantum technology to change the world is unprecedented. Yet, in a new documentary being released later this month - Quantum Technology | Our Sustainable Future from The Quantum Daily - and developed in partnership with Oxford Instruments Nanoscience - quantum technology leaders say sustainability should be a major focus of the industry as it develops.
Computersarxiv.org

Prime Factorization Using Quantum Variational Imaginary Time Evolution

The road to computing on quantum devices has been accelerated by the promises that come from using Shor's algorithm to reduce the complexity of prime factorization. However, this promise hast not yet been realized due to noisy qubits and lack of robust error correction schemes. Here we explore a promising, alternative method for prime factorization that uses well-established techniques from variational imaginary time evolution. We create a Hamiltonian whose ground state encodes the solution to the problem and use variational techniques to evolve a state iteratively towards these prime factors. We show that the number of circuits evaluated in each iteration scales as O(n^{5}d), where n is the bit-length of the number to be factorized and $d$ is the depth of the circuit. We use a single layer of entangling gates to factorize several numbers represented using 7, 8, and 9-qubit Hamiltonians. We also verify the method's performance by implementing it on the IBMQ Lima hardware.
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

Bioengineering discovery paves way for improved production of bio-based goods

Scientists have uncovered a way to control many genes in engineered yeast cells, opening the door to more efficient and sustainable production of bio-based products. The study, published in Nucleic Acids Research by researchers from DSM's Rosalind Franklin Biotechnology Center in Delft, the Netherlands, and the University of Bristol, has shown how to unlock CRISPR's potential for regulating many genes simultaneously.
ScienceEurekAlert

Open nano-shell (video)

Technical University of Munich (TUM) Loading video... Caption For the DNA plates to assemble into larger geometrical structures, the edges must be slightly beveled. The correct choice and positioning of binding points on the edges ensure that the panels self-assemble to the desired objects. The video shows a cryo-EM 3D reconstruction of an open nano-shell. Credit Christian Sigl / DietzLab / TUM Usage Restrictions free for reporting on Technical University of Munich.
Physicsarxiv.org

On composition of multipartite quantum systems: perspective from time-like paradigm

Sahil Gopalkrishna Naik, Edwin Peter Lobo, Samrat Sen, Ramkrishna Patra, Mir Alimuddin, Tamal Guha, Some Sankar Bhattacharya, Manik Banik. Figuring out the physical rationale behind natural selection of quantum theory is one of the most acclaimed quests in quantum foundational research. This pursuit has inspired several axiomatic initiatives to derive mathematical formulation of the theory by identifying general structure of state and effect space of individual systems as well as specifying their composition rules. This generic framework can allow several consistent composition rules for a multipartite system even when state and effect cones of individual subsystems are assumed to be quantum. Nevertheless, for any bipartite system, none of these compositions allows beyond quantum space-like correlations. In this work we show that such bipartite compositions can admit stronger than quantum correlations in the time-like domain and, hence, indicates pragmatically distinct roles carried out by state and effect cones. We discuss consequences of such correlations in a communication task, which accordingly opens up a possibility of testing the actual composition between elementary quanta.

