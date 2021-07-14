A Township Tale

Windham Twp. – Windham Township Trustees met for their regularly scheduled meeting with two of the three trustees in attendance. The trustees approved the minutes, expenditures and bank reconciliation before moving on to guests. Guest John Harris, Director of the Portage County District Library (PCDL), was there to promote a...
Notice is hereby given that Comfort Township Planning Commission will meet and hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 7 p.m., at the Comfort Town Hall at 1948 Olympic St, Mora, MN, to consider the application of Thomas & Judith Bender, 2684 185th Ave, Mora, MN 55051 to allow butchering of cows/sheep.
The first item on the Chestnuthill Supervisors’ July 6 meeting agenda was to pass a borrowing ordinance regarding township bonds. The ordinance guarantees the refinancing would create no less than a 2% savings of $60,000, according to Chairman Carl Gould II. “If we don’t get the 2% savings, it doesn’t...
The July Board of Review meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 20 at 10:00 am in the Assessing Conference Room upstairs in the Meridian Township Municipal Building (5151 Marsh Road). The Board of Review meets in March of each year to hear requests regarding property tax assessments. The Board...
Towamensing Township supervisors took the following action on Thursday:. • Tabled a letter from the Service Team regarding fencing at the soccer field. • Approved a request for fire police services Aug. 9-14 for the Carbon County Fair in Lower Towamensing Township. • Declined to buy an ad in the...
Please be advised pursuant to the Provisions of Public Act 110 of 2006 as amended, the Township of Addison Zoning Board of Appeals on August 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter, shall hold a Public Hearing and the meeting/hearing will be held at the Township Offices, 1440 Rochester Rd.
Join us in celebrating the 2021 Tails and Tales Youth Summer Reading Program on Friday, July 16, anytime between 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County. The party will be located in the back parking lot of the library. Children who reached their reading goals may bring their reading record to the party to receive a free book, courtesy of the Park National Bank.
