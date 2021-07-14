Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Sopranos star James Gandolfini was ‘paid $3m’ to turn down lead role in The US Office

By Louis Chilton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkbXy_0awXl0TU00

Late Sopranos actor James Gandolfini was allegedly paid $3m by HBO to turn down the lead role in the US remake of The Office.

He was offered the role when the popular sitcom was already partway through its run, and was seeking a replacement for Steve Carell .

Gandolfini’s co-stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa discussed the incident on their Talking Sopranos podcast, having welcomed on Ricky Gervais (creator of the UK Office ) as a guest.

“You know, they talked about having Gandolfini at one point replace [Carell], did you know that?” asked Imperioli, who played Tony Soprano’s nephew Christopher Moltisanti.

Schirripa, who played Tony’s brother-in-law Bobby Baccala, said: “I think before James Spader and after Carell, they offered Jim, I want to say $4m to play him for the season and HBO paid him $3m not to do it. That’s a fact.”

“That’s a good decision,” Gervais replied.

Schirripa added that Gandolfini “was going do it” because he was looking for work and it was “a number of years removed from when [ The Sopranos ] ended”.

“So they paid him that to keep the legacy of The Sopranos pure?” asked Gervais.

“I guess that and also he had a deal with them,” responded Schirripa, adding that he was involved in developing the HBO miniseries The Night Of .

After Gandolfini’s death, his role in The Night Of was taken by John Turturro.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

187K+
Followers
91K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Turturro
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Steve Schirripa
Person
James Spader
Person
Michael Imperioli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#The Us Office#Hbo#The Office#The Uk Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesVice

An original member of The Sopranos cast gave feedback on new prequel film

The Sopranos star Steven Van Zandt gave feedback on early cuts of upcoming prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. The actor memorably played Silvio Dante in the landmark crime drama, which ran from 1999-2007 on HBO, the long-time friend and mob associate of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). Finally releasing...
Moviesimdb.com

Steven Van Zandt Gave Feedback on ‘Several Early Cuts’ of ‘Sopranos’ Prequel ‘Many Saints’

If you’re going to make a prequel movie to “The Sopranos,” then you better let at least one “Sopranos” cast member to consult on the final cut. Such was the case for Steven Van Zandt, the E Street Band guitarist who starred as Silvio Dante in the Emmy-winning HBO mafia drama. “The Sopranos” prequel movie, “The Many Saints of Newark,” includes a younger iteration of Silvio played by “First Cow” actor John Magaro. Van Zandt recently told SiriusXM (via THR) that creator David Chase showed early cuts of the movie to him and asked for feedback.
MoviesPopculture

Ben Affleck's Forgotten Action Thriller Drops on Netflix

Ben Affleck has a ton of great movies in his film catalog, and one of his more forgotten action thrillers recently dropped on Netflix. Among its new July additions, Netflix included 2002's The Sum of All Fears, as first noted by We Got This Covered. The movie is based on a Tom Clancy novel by the same name, and it co-starred Morgan Freeman, James Cromwell, and Liev Schreiber.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

James Gandolfini

‘Sopranos’ Stars Say James Gandolfini Was Paid a Big Sum to Turn Down ‘The Office’ Role. Sopranos stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa say that James Gandolfini was paid millions to not supersede Steve Carell following his departure from NBC’s The Office. Imperioli and…. Alec Baldwin Asked to Play Character...
Celebritiessuperhits1027.com

Tony Soprano Nearly Replaced Michael Scott On ‘The Office’

According to his costar, actor James Gandolfini – aka Tony Soprano – nearly replaced Steve Carell on The Office. That’s according to actor Steve Schirripa, who dropped the bombshell on an episode of his Talking Sopranos podcast. As he tells it, NBC wanted to hire Gandolfini after Carell’s departure in...
CelebritiesIGN

James Gandolfini Was Once Paid $3 Million to Not Become the New Boss in The Office After Michael Scott's Departure

James Gandolfini, a.k.a Tony Soprano, was reportedly paid $3 million to not become the new boss in The Office after Steve Carrell departed the show. Carrell played Michael Scott, a beloved character in The Office, and his departure left fans sad and anxious about who the new office boss would be. The Office introduced several potential replacements including Deangelo Jeremitrius Vickers, played by Will Ferrell.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Monopoly Game Has Tony’s Duck, Melfi’s Chair, Bobby’s Toy Train, and More

“The Sopranos” is getting the Monopoly treatment. Op Games recently announced a new edition in the popular board game franchise, this time focusing on Tony Soprano and many fan-favorite little details from the hit HBO mafia saga. The collectible tokens in this game include a baby duck (iconically lifted from the show’s first episode), the Stugots boat, Bobby Bacala’s toy train engine, Satriale’s pig, Dr. Mefli’s chair, and even a Barone sanitation truck.
CelebritiesDigital Trends

Emmy’s blindspots: actors and series that should have them, but don’t

The Emmys are the gold standard for prime time television, rewarding the best of the best when it comes to both actors and series across every genre. Earning an Emmy is a badge of honor, not to mention that it can lead to higher paychecks for subsequent gigs once an actor has one or more of these under their belt. With many traditional film actors joining the small screen foray of late, achieving an Emmy opens the door for another statue to add to the mantle. For some, winning one might even bring them closer to joining the prestigious group of EGOT winners (those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

‘Sopranos’ star Federico Castelluccio on Tony’s fate, new ‘sangwheech’

This Brooklyn deli was mobbed on Monday afternoon. Federico Castelluccio, 57, who played DiMeo crew member Furio Giunta on Seasons 2 to 4 of “The Sopranos,” dropped by Anthony & Son Panini Shoppe in Williamsburg to celebrate a new hero named after his character. (Next week, the shop will unveil a sandwich named after John “Johnny Sack” Sacrimoni, played by Vincent Curatola.)
Moviesenergy941.com

Matt Damon Turned Down Over $280 Million Movie Role

Matt Damon revealed he turned down a major role that promised a huge payday. During the Cannes Film Festival, Damon revealed he was asked to star in Avatar. James Cameron’s magical film garnered $2.8 in box office sales worldwide and the director offered Damon the role of “Jack” and 10 percent of the revenue which would’ve given him a $280 million paycheck.
HobbiesPosted by
94.3 The Point

Sopranos Monopoly is here and it’s to die for

I never liked Monopoly until now. The original Monopoly is flawed in that it goes on far too long with people taking pity on each other and lending them money or giving them a break on paying up their rent when you land on their property. The game is supposed to be cut-throat. Bankrupt the other guy. Last man standing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy