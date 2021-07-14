Word Crush Hidden

Developer Adriaan de Jongh is known for numerous gaming projects over the past decade-plus, but I will always associate him as the head honcho behind the positively charming hidden object game Hidden Folks, one of my all-time favorites. Developer Aran Koning has a similarly impressive résumé including helping in the making of Hidden Folks. Now the two have teamed up once again for a new word game called wurdweb which has just been announced for Apple Arcade. The idea is to take pre-determined words from a list and lay them out on the board in an interconnected fashion similar to Scrabble, with the goal being to create a connected path or “web" that leads to the finish tile. You can place just the bare minimum amount of words to create that path, or get elaborate and place many more words that create a web that hits bonus tiles as well. All the while cute little characters that Adriaan proudly exclaims “do absolutely nothing" are walking around the board, brightening your day.