Word Crush Hidden

News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Electronics

The Hidden Sounds Of The Past

If you stop to think, the number of pre-recorded voices and sounds you might hear on an average day might number in the hundreds. Everything from subway announcements, alerts on your phone, to sound effects at Disneyland is a sound that triggers in response to an event. [Techmoan] came across a device that many of us have interacted with, but likely never seen: a humble Sontranic 9A Announcer.
Lifestyle
Daily Mail

Teenager, 13, set to turn a $3 bag of Doritos into $20,000 after finding a 'rare puffy' chip – and now her dad wants a share of the fortune because he bought the packet

The saying 'cheap as chips' doesn't apply to one Australian teenager who is set to make a fortune after finding a rare 'puffy' Dorito. Gold Coast student Rylee Stuart first debuted the air-filled corn chip - they are usually always flat - on TikTok where the clip quickly went viral gathering 2million views.
Behind Viral Videos
Daily Dot

‘Literally using their dying friend for clout’: TikToker flamed for filming apparent loved one in hospital with warning to ‘limit your drinking’

A viral TikTok video getting roasted on Reddit shows a young woman appearing to send a message of caution. But many are accusing the TikToker of using her apparent ill or dying loved one for clout. The eight-second video was posted to Reddit’s r/iamatotalpeiceofshit by u/AlreadyReddit999 but had no identifying...
Kids
Outsider.com

Teenager Gets Paid $20,000 for Discovering Unique Dorito Chip

It’s every teenager’s dream. Imagine sitting on the couch catching up on “Yellowstone.” You’re digging through a bag of Cool Ranch, throwing ’em back, the roof of your mouth all be darned. But what’s this? Something feels off… you move your fingers through the bag to discover something bulbous. You excavate the chips carefully, revealing a Dorito unlike one you’ve ever seen.
Animals

The bird is the word

Shaun Lambert is an Inuit Eskimo and Athasbascan Indian. He was born and raised in Alaska. Shaun developed the look of the Coastal Point in print and on the web. He has earned multiple MDDC Press Association awards in ad & page design and photography.
Video Games

‘wurdweb’ is a Cute and Infinitely Playable New Word Game from the Makers of ‘Hidden Folks’ that’s Heading to Apple Arcade

Developer Adriaan de Jongh is known for numerous gaming projects over the past decade-plus, but I will always associate him as the head honcho behind the positively charming hidden object game Hidden Folks, one of my all-time favorites. Developer Aran Koning has a similarly impressive résumé including helping in the making of Hidden Folks. Now the two have teamed up once again for a new word game called wurdweb which has just been announced for Apple Arcade. The idea is to take pre-determined words from a list and lay them out on the board in an interconnected fashion similar to Scrabble, with the goal being to create a connected path or “web" that leads to the finish tile. You can place just the bare minimum amount of words to create that path, or get elaborate and place many more words that create a web that hits bonus tiles as well. All the while cute little characters that Adriaan proudly exclaims “do absolutely nothing" are walking around the board, brightening your day.
Video Games

Mauer Der Toten Guide: How To Pack-A-Punch And Turn On Power In CoD: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty's Season 4 Reloaded update for Black Ops Cold War's Zombies adds the new round-based map Mauer der Toten, and like most traditional maps, you'll need to turn on the power to unlock other areas and turn on machines. This guide is to help you get started with your first objectives on this new Berlin-based map, including turning on the power and activating the Pack-a-Punch machine.
Video Games

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Adds DualSense Adaptive Trigger Support On PC

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update seemingly added support for the PS5 DualSense controller's adaptive triggers feature on PC. Support for DualSense controllers on PC including haptic feedback has been reported around Reddit, YouTube, and social media, though the official Season 4 Reloaded patch notes don't mention anything about it. Apparently, trigger haptics are only supported when the DualSense controller is connected to PC via cable and not wirelessly.
Video Games

Steam Deck Preorders Still Available: Pricing, How Reservations Work, And Ship Dates

Valve is releasing a handheld gaming system later this year called Steam Deck, letting you take and play your Steam games on the go with onboard storage. Starting at $399 for the 64GB model and going up to $649 for the 512GB version, the new portable PC releases this December. Preorders for the Steam Deck opened on July 16 and got off to a very rocky start. The Steam site struggled with extremely slow loading times and numerous errors right as Steam Deck reservations went live, and the "expected order availability" date has now been pushed back to 2022 for all three storage options--the wave of December orders has already been capped. If you're still trying to reserve the Steam Deck, though, here's what you need to know.
Internet

How to organize a perfect trip using web scraping

It is that time of the year again – when pandemic restrictions are being lifted and you can finally do the unthinkable – travel abroad. Provided you’re cautious and protected from the virus with the power of science. Traveling has always been a luxury not because of how much it might cost but because of how much it can bring into our lives. An escapade like this doesn’t have to be complicated, but the organization part has plenty of potential to drive people up the wall, especially if you’re not traveling solo but dealing with a group of friends or family. Besides, it doesn’t hurt to brush up on the basics after a year of being practically closed off. So, let’s get to it!
Software

Microsoft Threatens To Bring Back Clippy, But Not In The Way You Think

Microsoft has suggested that it will bring back the much-maligned "office assistant" (aka Clippy the paperclip) from the old days of Microsoft Office, but Clippy won't do much talking this time. In a tweet, Microsoft said that it would replace the paperclip emoji in Microsoft 365 with Clippy if the tweet got more than 20,000 likes. Currently, the tweet is sitting at nearly 150,000 likes.

